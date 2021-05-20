NDC reveals younger consumers play big role in keeping dairy markets stable

Carbery has left its milk price unchanged from March to April.

A spokesperson said yesterday if this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops (Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird), it will result in an average price for April of 34.5cpl, inclusive of Vat.

The price is exclusive of somatic cell count or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

This left Dairygold as the only big milk buyer to increase its April milk price compared to March, adding 0.5cpl, to 35cpl at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and Vat.

Kerry, Lakeland, and Glanbia have announced unchanged April milk prices.

Dairygold milk suppliers will earn an average April farm gate milk price of 37.8cpl, based on their average April milk solids.

A company spokesperson noted: “We are now passing through peak milk production and while national milk supplies are well ahead of prior year, overall EU supplies remain in line.

“There has been some volatility in dairy markets, particularly as Covid-19 restrictions are being eased, but in the overall context, dairy markets remain reasonably positive.”

Market balance

Market balance was reflected in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction, with the price index falling only 0.2%, holding onto the annual price gains of 38%.

Meanwhile, National Dairy Council findings indicate that Ireland has shared fully in the global dairy product retail boom that has eased the impact on the dairy sector of lockdowns that closed most foodservice outlets such as restaurants. And the NDC findings reveal a welcome upsurge in dairy consumption by Irish under-35s, which has increased 48% during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Our research shows that almost four in ten consumers under 35 have increased their consumption of milk, cheese and yoghurt during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the National Dairy Council .

“On top of this, almost all consumers state that Irish dairy produce is superior to other countries’ produce and want the Irish dairy sector to be successful and supported into the future.”

Tracking changes in attitudes from a 2019 study, the NDC found that young Irish adults think milk is for people of their age, and that milk gives energy and vitality.

Milk consumption

Their perception of milk as a sustainable product has also increased, with over 50% of those questioned agreeing.

Nearly one third of young adults without children indicated their consumption of dairy products increased in the lockdown. Among young adults with children, 48% said their milk consumption has increased by nearly 50%.

Overall, Irish households are consuming more milk than was found in a 2018 survey.

The average Irish household currently consumes 6.34 litres of milk a week.

Full fat milk remains the choice of 64%.

Just one in 10 of the Irish population reported they adhere to a dairy-free diet, but rising to 13% of 25-34s, and 13% of Dubliners.