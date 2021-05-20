Higher plastic recycling costs for farmers

Ten thousand tonnes of farm plastic are stockpiled around the country due to market disruption, including China cutting down imports for recycling and high costs for exporting plastic to Wales.

Farmers who depend on plastic recycling services have seen big increases in plastic levies and collection charges over the last three years. Meanwhile, bring-centres had to be closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

These are just some of the matters raised last Tuesday during an agriculture, food and the marine committee debate. Committee chair Jackie Cahill TD said: “For nearly 40 years, farmers, agri-services and groups have been leading the way in relation to dealing with farm plastics in Ireland.

"Irish farmers are leaders in Europe when it comes to silage wrap and pit cover waste recycling, with an 80% recycling level.

"But even with these positive outcomes, there is still a lot that can be done and there are always new challenges.”

Increase in levy

The committee was told by the Irish Farm Film Producers’ Group (IFFPG) it had to increase a farm plastics levy because of “over-riding costs”.

IFFPG is a self-funding and not-for-profit body that receives 70% of its funding through the recycling levy on plastic products placed on the market. The €160/tonne levy in 2021 is €4.16 per roll of wrap.

IFFPG general manager Liam Moloney said: “A decision by the Chinese authorities to cease importing all plastics waste in 2017 resulted in excess waste flooding the European market.

"This in turn led to significantly reduced demand for farm plastics waste, a price collapse, and the reintroduction of gate fees.

“There were difficulties experienced in securing sufficient recycling capacity at a time of growing collections and the cost of operating the scheme also significantly increased, with expenditure increasing from €4m in 2018 to over €6m in 2020.

"IFFPG has had to make the difficult decision to increase both the levy, from €110 to 160 per tonne, and collection charges, from €30 to €50 per tonne, over the last three years.

"This ensured sufficient funding at a time of both high recycling costs and increasing collections.”

Recycling scheme

IFFPG was approved by the Government in 1998 as one of Ireland’s first recycling compliance schemes.

It has recycled almost 400,000t of farm plastics. It collects at bring-centres and farmyards. Bring-centres account for 90% of IFFPG plastic. On average, farmers bring 700kg-800kg to bring-centres, and are charged €35-40.

IFFPG says 80% recycling of farm plastic compares with only 30% national recycling of plastics packaging waste. In 2020, over half of 34,250 tonnes sent by IFFPG for recycling went to Irish recyclers, the rest went to European recyclers.

The committee also heard from James Fitzgerald of James Fitzgerald Agricultural Services, representing private plastic collectors not aligned with IFFPG.

China impact

Mainly former IFFPG contractors, these small rural businesses collect, assemble and ship up to 30% of Ireland’s farm plastic for recycling.

He said China ceasing to accept their plastic in 2017 caused a huge increase in private contractors’ costs.

Mr Fitzgerald called for a deposit and refund scheme to reduce plastic costs for farmers, and a scheme in which private operators work with Repak, because private operators can no longer export without levy support.

“Repak would allow for a contribution to be made to exporters of plastic, and IFFPG would not be a competitor in the same market as private operators,” he said.

“If we were getting some of the levy, we would be able to provide an economically viable farm-to-farm collection service.”

Mr Fitzgerald also called for supports for private collectors to assist in reducing plastic stockpiles.