Consumers' eating and cooking habits change during Covid-19 

During lockdown, the supermarket continued to be the primary point of purchase with all other retail points experiencing a significant decrease, in particular farmers’ markets.

This is according to research carried out by Teagasc which was part of an international survey of 38 countries co-ordinated by the University of Antwerp.

It found that people can be clustered into one of two categories: 'Covid Copers' and 'Restless Restrictors'.

The 400 Covid copers were more positive about feeling more connected and having more time, whereas the restless restrictors had a lower sense of connection since lockdown and a stronger sense of restlessness and nervousness.

The behaviours and attitudes of consumers in different categories were somewhat different; the restless restrictors had larger changes in attitudes towards shopping, for example, than the Covid copers, viewing it more negatively during the lockdown than before the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the study here, based on an online survey of 651 adults in Ireland and published in the Irish Journal of Agricultural and Food Research, shows how the first pandemic lockdown in early to mid-2020 forced people to change their shopping and cooking habits.

Consumption

It found that Irish shoppers were more likely to head to the shop with a list during the first lockdown period, and plan out meals for the week ahead.

Consumers also spent more time cooking at home and more time on meal preparation.

Most Irish shoppers did not seem to stockpile foodstuffs though people did buy greater quantities of rice and pasta.

A little more flour and eggs were also purchased, reflecting the increased importance of baking.

Respondents also said they gained confidence in cooking and preparing healthy meals, and threw away less food during lockdown.

Cooking skills reportedly went up, especially for baking bread.

The changes were not all positive, however, enjoyment of shopping plummeted, with consumers saying it had become more stressful, time consuming and frustrating.

Old and new

Professor Maeve Henchion, a researcher at Teagasc and one of the authors of the study, sees the increases in meal planning and preparation as positives for people’s health.

“From a public health perspective, this could be a teachable moment; we could help people identify healthier foods and develop their cooking skills,” she said.

“The more people cook a meal from scratch, the more they have an appreciation for what goes into them.

“And the more they pass those skills on to the next generation, the more diverse diets they have.

“Meal planning encourages healthier eating, she adds.

“Some of the changes we have seen during the Covid-19 pandemic are probably here to stay.

“Food safety, good hygiene and a focus on hygiene in the supermarket are going to continue to be important.

“People have become really conscious of things like clean shopping trolleys and such like.”