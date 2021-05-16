62 acre farm in 'much sought after part of the world' comes under the hammer in Tipp

Although the auction date is not yet set, a 61.5-acre property in South Tipperary is due to go under the hammer in the coming weeks.

With relaxations in Covid restrictions coming thick and fast at the moment, one might even dare to believe that a more normal public auction would be possible rather than an online one.

In the meantime, this executor sale offers a substantial parcel of grassland in a much sought-after part of the world.

The farm in the townland of Roskeen, near the village of Drumbane (1km) and approximately 14km west of Thurles.

According to the selling agent – Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Marts – this is a holding of mixed quality land but with excellent potential:

“It’s of mixed quality,” says Alison, “but it’s predominately good land.

"Around the farmyard, it needs improvement works – essentially drainage – to bring it up to its full potential.”

The potential and size of the farm are very attractive assets that will help pique the interests of farmers based locally and farther afield.

The property enjoys excellent access too, with entrances from four different public roads.

“There a number of sheds on it and there’s a lovely old traditional-style farmhouse too,” says Alison.

The dwelling, she says, is in a derelict condition at the moment but it offers great potential to refurbish and rent out on a long-term basis, or with a view to selling on.

The outbuildings coming with the farm include a three-bay slatted shed – capable of housing 60 weanlings or 40 cows – as well as an old three-bay hay barn and an attractive collection of old stone outbuildings.

There is water and electricity on site.

With its potential to be used as an outside farm, the strong opportunity represented by this holding should ensure some keen interest.

A farm like this one will also be an interesting test of the market and where it is at the moment.

The pattern over the last few years has been for a premium level of demand for pasture in peak condition.

Will the fact that some sections of the land are in need of drainage dampen the market’s enthusiasm for this substantial piece of land in the Golden Vale?

That’s a question to be answered on the day of the auction, which will be known shortly.

The guide price is quoted at €8,000 per acre.

If purchased at such a price, it would leave an ample amount to carry out improvement works to bring this farm to its full potential.