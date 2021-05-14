Framework to enable growth in renewable energy sector published

A vision for the future of Ireland’s offshore electricity transmission has been set this week following the publication of a framework by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) that focuses on facilitating the expansion of offshore wind energy to help the country meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.
According to the document, meeting the objective of 5GW of installed offshore wind generation by 2030 requires simultaneous development of various policy, legislative and regulatory workstreams.
These include:
- The establishment of a new regulatory consenting regime for the offshore renewable energy sector in Ireland;
- A route to market for future offshore wind projects through technology-specific auctions within the EU state-aid approved Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS);
- The development of a new framework for Ireland’s future offshore electricity transmission system.
The framework will provide for the development, operation and ownership of Ireland’s offshore electricity transmission system.
It will also clarity to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), EirGrid, ESB Networks, local communities, the renewable energy industry, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other stakeholders, ahead of the first of three scheduled offshore wind-specific Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) auctions that will enable Ireland to meet the 5GW objective by the end of this decade.
“Meeting the ambitious goal of 70% renewable electricity by 2030 will require development of significant offshore renewable energy over the coming decade,” Minister Eamon Ryan said.
“What’s really important is that this policy is a further step towards building that renewable sustainable resource right here in Ireland.
“It will give us energy security, and it will also help us to reduce our carbon emissions.
“Over the next decade we will be electrifying our transport and other systems and we will need electric power from sustainable resources to do that.
“Offshore wind is a win-win for local communities and for Ireland.”