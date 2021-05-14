‘Farmers at tipping point’ as IFA CAP meetings get underway

IFA is holding a series of regional CAP meetings over the next two weeks.

Online events take place as follows:

Munster: Tuesday, May 18;

South Leinster: Wednesday, May 19;

Connacht: Thursday, May 20;

Ulster/North Leinster: Monday, May 24.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s president, Tim Cullinan, called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and the Government to “act decisively to protect farmers and rural Ireland in advance of upcoming European negotiations on CAP”.

“Decisions in the coming weeks and months will decide the direction of our sector between now and 2027,” he added.

“We need our minister for agriculture to show real mettle during the key negotiations ahead.

“The week beginning May 24 is crucial with CAP ‘super trilogue’ discussions between the EU institutions taking place as well as a meeting of the Council of Agriculture Ministers.”

Mr Cullinan went on to say that IFA met with Minister McConalogue earlier this week where executive members outlined the organisation’s six key campaign demands.

These include:

Minimise the impact of the Eco-scheme on farmers’ Basic Payment;

Hold the line on 75% internal convergence;

Maximise national co-financing of Pillar II farm schemes;

€1.5bn of carbon tax revenue for agri-environmental measures;

Practical implementation of Good Agricultural Environmental Conditions (GAECs)/cross-compliance;

Phasing out of long-term leasing of entitlements, with appropriate definition of genuine farmer.

“The Minister must ensure that Pillar II schemes such as ANC, GLAS, TAMS, BDGP (suckler cows), the Sheep Welfare Scheme and organics are properly funded,” Mr Cullinan said.

“In addition, we need a new scheme for tillage farmers to stop the exodus from this sector.

“The EU is going down a dangerous path by moving away from the principle that the CAP ensures food security.

“Greater ambition on climate action will not be achieved if the viability of primary producers is taken for granted.

“The value of farm payments has been continuously eroded by inflation and the various reforms over the years.

“Many farmers are now at a tipping point.”