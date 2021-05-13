Lakeland Dairies announces milk price for April...

'Markets have stabilised and remain in balance' 
Lakeland Dairies: 'There is a general stability across the main commodity segments'. Picture: Colm Mahady, Fennells.  

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 15:00
Aisling Kiernan

The Board of Lakeland Dairies has determined the co-op's milk price for April.

In the Republic of Ireland, it will pay the same price of 35.40 cpl for April milk as it paid in March.

This is inclusive of VAT and a 1 cent unconditional bonus for all April milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland will pay the same 29p/litre as paid in March which includes a 1p/litre unconditional bonus.

The co-op says the markets have stabilised and remain in balance as demand currently matches milk output across the globe.

“Overall, there is a general stability across the main commodity segments,” a spokesman added.

“Conditions in the foodservice sector have started to improve on a tentative basis as lockdowns are eased and vaccine rollout continues.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.”

Planning sought for new NI sow processing plant

