Offers already on the table for 'attractive' 65 acre Kerry farm

The 65-acre farm for sale at Klnanare, Firies, Co Kerry. It is currently used for sheep farming. File Picture.  

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 11:58
Conor Power

A sizeable piece of grassland roughly mid-distance (circa 16km) from both Tralee and Killarney in Co Kerry presents a good opportunity for any number of interested parties, according to the selling agent, Killarney-based Tom Spillane.

“It’s in one block,” says Tom, “all in one level holding. 

"The farm is all in grass and currently used as a sheep enterprise. It’s in excellent condition and in good hearth.”

The non-residential 65-acre holding is in the townland of Kilnanare - opposite the new Kilnanare Cemetery and adjacent to the old one - approximately 3km west of the village of Firies in a very central position in Kerry. 

The farm enjoys excellent road frontage onto the R561 that runs between Firies and Milltown. 

Castlemaine is a five-minute drive away and Milltown is eight minutes’ drive away. As if that level of connectivity wasn’t enough, the farm is just 8km from Kerry Airport at Farranfore.

According to the agents, there is electricity and water on site and the property is well fenced on all sides. 

There is a good collection of outbuildings in the farmyard, including a silo and a collection of sheds and other buildings in a set-up that is currently geared towards sheep farming but which could be used for a number of farming enterprises.

The price guide of €10,000/acre makes it an attractive proposition to purchase a sizeable holding in this part of the world. 

Interest is very good, according to Tom, who confirms that there are offers on the property already.

