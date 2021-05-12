​​​​​Reopening of marts to buyers will be marked with price rise

"The fellow who coined 'A wet and windy May fills the shed full of hay,' wasn't too worried about the poor grass in May," silage contractor Michael McCarthy said to me the other evening as he waited for conditions to improve.

In a normal year, which this certainly is not, men like Michael would be busy by now mowing and harvesting silage. Bringing into farmers yards the fodder that keeps our show on the road over the winter.

But alas, this year because of poor growth and poor conditions prevailing at present, the action is on hold. The mowers have fallen silent.

At Skibbereen mart last Friday, this Limousin steer born 2019 weighed 705kg and sold for €1,700.

And just as the distinctive song of the cuckoo heralds the beginning of spring, the familiar sound of an empty silage trailer rattling down a narrow boreen heralds the beginning of summer around these parts. Alas, the rattling has yet to begin in earnest, so too has the summer.

And so we go to the marts where all is about to change. Next Monday buyers are set to return to the ring and this can only be seen as a positive in every regard, and especially with regards to price. Up, is the only way I see things going once the boys are back in town.

We will begin this week with Macroom mart, where on Saturday cattle numbers were back but prices overall remain strong. Suckler cows with calves at foot sold from €1250 to €1850. In calf suckler cows made from €900 to €1470 a head.

Dry cows sold from €100 to €970 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks in Macroom made from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2.05/kg to €2.30/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.45/kg. Heifers made from €2.05/kg to €2.35/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 AA steers 690kg 1540 6 AA steers 385kg 850 4 Hr steers 541kg 1150 3 Ch steers 386kg 900 2 Sim heifers 377kg 870 1 Lm cow 800kg 1770 1 Fr cow 650kg 1290

Ger Flynn, Dungarvan mart manager, reported "A good demand for all beef types of cattle with store cattle slightly easier on Monday, more so for lighter store bullocks."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 10 AA steers 593kg 1450 3 Sim steers 385kg 850 4 AA heifers 530kg 1210 2 Hr heifers 527kg 1030 2 BB heifers 395kg 880 1 AA cow 690kg 1160 1 Fr cow 715kg 1100

Cattle prices also remain strong at Kilmallock mart this week with the demand for stock coming from farmers, exporters and feed lots purchasers.

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1520 a head or €2.47 per kg.

160 dry cows were on offer in Kilmallock this week, they sold for up to €1670 a head or €2.10 per kg. Heifers made up to €1450 a head or €2.53 per kg. Calves sold for up to €470 (paid for an 8 week old Charolais bull). Dairy stock sold for up to €2260 a head on Tuesday.

On this coming Saturday, May 15th, there will be an organic sale at Kilmallock mart beginning at 11am.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 535kg 1280 3 Ch steers 547kg 1270 5 Hr steers 525kg 1160 3 Lim steers 483kg 1110 1 Fr steer 495kg 990 5 AA steers 583kg 1390 1 Lim steer 610kg 1320

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €60 to €1045 with the kilo.

Weanling bulls sold from €240 to €570 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €275 to €777 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €330 to €1058 with their weight.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Hr steers 623kg 1400 3 AA steers 336kg 790 1 Lm steer 705lg 1700 2 Ch steers 582kg 1640 1 Ch steer 635kg 1670 1 Ch cow 795kg 1840 1 Lm cow 655kg 1500

And on Tuesday evening, with the bitter cold gone and a milder feeling to the air, Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us the following report.

"We had another busy day here at Kanturk Mart with 720 cattle, including 400 calves, with plenty of demand for all types of cattle.

"The change in weather and grass growing has seen an increase in the demand for cattle.

"Prices were back to what they were 2 weeks ago. We also had a selection of dairy cows with prices varying between €1400 and €2300 with plenty of demand.

"Smaller heifers sold well and were making €2/kg to €2.40/kg on Tuesday."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 755kg 1460 5 Hr steers 573kg 1200 5 Fr steers 626kg 1190 1 AA heifer 610kg 1320 1 Hr heifer 530kg 1100 1 Fr cow 735kg 1180 1 AA cow 700kg 1220

Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts reported "A good size sale of bullocks at Ennis mart again this week with just over 300 on offer.

"The trade was strong all round on Friday with quite a few forward stock available again.

"Some very strong prices paid for quality stores. The beef trade is strong at the moment with large numbers going North again this week."

And looking back to Thursday's sale of dry cows and heifers in Ennis mart Ann added,

"Numbers holding well in the cull cow and heifer rings. There was some great beef through the cows and a couple of pens of serious beef heifers.

"A great demand for all types of beef, with the store and feeder type cows a shade easier.

"We had about a dozen aged bulls at Thursday's sale and these met a fine trade, with an average of €1.80/kg was achieved. A good Charolais bull of 970kg made €1,870."

Ennis Thursday/Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Ch steers 365kg 1180 1 Lm steer 765kg 1950 2 Lm steers 442kg 1220 1 AA steer 695kg 1770 1 Lm heifer 625kg 2200 1 BB heifer 530kg 1760 1 Hr heifer 460kg 970

Calves Skibbereen 7th May

Fr bulls €50 to €160

Fr heifers up to €360

AA/Hr bulls €120 to €375

AA/Hr heifers €90 to €325

Cont bulls up to €450

Cont heifers up to €370