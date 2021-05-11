Dublin Horse Show and other events called off

The Dublin Horse Show has joined the list of cancelled 2021 events.

The RDS said preparations take many months of planning and organisation, and this has not been possible due to the levels of uncertainty around re-opening of Irish society.

Instead, in order to support the sport horse industry, the RDS intends to host an RDS National Championships for selected national competitions across show jumping and showing classes on August 18-22, subject to Government approval.

This reduced number of national competitions will be spread over three days of show jumping and two days of showing classes, all behind closed doors, with entry restricted to competitors on the day of their competition only.

Details of qualifying competitions around the country in the coming weeks will be confirmed shortly.

The selected showing classes to be contested at the RDS National Championships are yearlings, two-year-olds, three-year-olds (in hand), young horse championships, three-year-old potential event horses, Irish draught mares and foals, the breeders’ championship, the show hunter championships, and three-year-old loose performance.

Show jumping classes at the RDS National Championships are 148cm six- and seven-year-old ponies, 148cm ponies, 138cm ponies, 128cm ponies, children on horses, amateurs, young riders (1.10m – 1.15m), young riders (1.25m - 1.30m), young riders (1.35m - 1.40m), four-year-old horses, five-year-old horses, six-year-old horses, seven-year-old horses, and eight- and nine-year-old horses.

The Fédération Équestre Internationale has been informed that no international show jumping competitions will take place at the RDS this year.

The list of cancelled agricultural shows continues to grow, with the event at Midleton, Co Cork, called off.

“Here’s hoping that the country will be free and clear of the virus in 2022 and we can get back to a normal life again,” said show secretary Phyllis Lynch.

The cancellation of the Clonakilty Show has also been confirmed.

The organisers of the Tullamore and National Livestock Show said recently they were examining all options that would enable them to have their show in August, but had not yet reached a decision, pending updates on guidelines from the Government and NPHET.

Shows called off earlier in the year include the Iverk Show in Piltown, Co Kilkenny; Belgooly Show in Co Cork; and the Newmarket-on-Fergus Agricultural Show in Co Clare.