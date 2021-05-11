Fridges, freezers, beds, tyres and sofas dumped in forests across the country

Coillte revealed this week that the most common illegally dumped items in the country’s forests over the past 14 months have been washing machines, fridge freezers, and household waste.

The semi state body has highlighted how fridges and freezers are free to recycle at local bring centres while the household rubbish dumped comprises dirty nappies, food, and cans and bottles which are also recyclable.

Tyres, beds, sofas and other household furniture have also been found dumped in forests throughout the country as has building rubble including bricks, wooden planks and soil.

“Illegal dumping and fly tipping remain a serious issue for the nation’s forests” said Mick Power, Coillte’s National Estates Manager.

“The vast majority of visitors are respectful and bring all their litter home, which Coillte and staff on the ground appreciate enormously”.

Mr Power went on to say that it was just “a small number of people” who continue to make the country’s public roads and forests unsightly.

“Some of the rubbish is foul smelling, attracts vermin and is a health and safety hazard for families, their children and their dogs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coillte has spent almost €2m in the removal of illegally dumped waste from its forests over the past five years.

Most of the dumping, it adds, takes place at forest entrances or along the forest boundaries, making it unsightly and unsanitary for visitors.

Illegal dumping also causes environmental problems including damage to habitats and biodiversity, and the pollution of soil, rivers and drinking water.

In known blackspot areas, the semi-state body has increased its surveillance by deploying remote cameras to monitor illegal dumping activity and to help seek prosecutions.

“Coillte also operates a ‘Love this place, leave no trace’ litter policy and as we continue to welcome people to Coillte forests knowing they provide a much needed physical and mental boost for so many during Covid-19, we ask all visitors to bring home any litter with them - just like you were never there,” said Mr Power.

“That way forests remain beautiful for everyone.”