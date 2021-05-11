VCI report finds 56% of vets are male while 44% are female

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) received 38 complaints in 2020, 25 of which were dealt with by the Council’s Preliminary Investigation Committee, according to its annual report which was launched this week.

Meanwhile, the remaining 13 complaints are awaiting further consideration this year while three fitness to practise inquiries - which related to complaints received prior to 2020 - were held.

The VCI is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in Ireland.

And since December 31, 2020 there are 3,044 registered veterinary practitioners; 1,097 veterinary nurses; and 772 veterinary premises on its register.

The report also highlights the analysis of registrants conducted in October 2020 which found that 56% of vets are male; 44% are female; 78.5% are Irish and the remaining 21.5% are non-national.

In 2020, the VCI issued eight guidance notes relating to Covid-19 offering leadership and guidance to registrants - in the unprecedented circumstances of a global health pandemic - who were deemed essential workers.

The Council also undertook a review of its Continuing Veterinary Education (CVE) Scheme and updated the initiative to bring the CVE year in line with its registration period.

This will also enable registrants to manage and record their own continuing professional development “with compliance declared annually to ensure maintained competence to renew registration”.

Last year, VCI also launched the SAFEVET SMART Handbook to promote and support resilience, good mental health and wellbeing among veterinary professionals.

It produced and published a Veterinary Nursing Guidance booklet to provide clarity and guidance on the roles and responsibilities of veterinary nurses, as well as practical guidance and support for members of the veterinary nursing profession.

A memorandum of understanding, pledging a donation of €30,000 annually to the Irish Veterinary Benevolent Fund (IVBF) was also signed and a Registrants’ Representative Forum was established to engage and consult with representatives.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone in Irish society and vets and vet nurses were no exception as essential workers,” Niamh Muldoon, CEO of VCI said.

“VCI acknowledges the role the veterinary professions play in providing essential services for animal health and welfare in extremely difficult circumstances over recent months.

“The Council is committed to ensuring a valuable contribution to public health and animal health and welfare in the public interest, and 2020 was a very busy and productive year for the Council in this regard.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the achievements of the Veterinary Council in 2021, in further delivering on the Council’s strategic objectives in the interests of animal health and welfare and public health”.