​​​​​My free advice to 'farmer' Bill Gates

I wish the best  of luck to Bill and Melinda Gates who have announced  they are divorcing. But I would hate to see Bill's farm split up. Picture: Global Citizen/PA Wire

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 15:20
Denis Lehane

It isn’t often I dispense free advice, but I will do so today.

It has come to my attention that the largest landowner in the United States is splitting up from his missus.

A man by the name of Bill Gates and his good lady wife Melinda Gates are parting ways.

Without getting into the details of why they are parting ways, for I have no idea, more luck to him and to Melinda, I hope everything works out well for the both of them.

Anyhow back to the land, I have been told Bill Gates made his money selling computers, but left it all behind when he took a liking for the land.

And I can understand exactly where he is coming from, for it was the very same with me.

I fancied all kinds of things before my passion for ground took a desperate hold on me.

And I’d have to say, while the computer is a fine machine, give me another field, any day.

Bill now has around 242,000 acres of land, making him America’s largest farmer.

So the danger now of course, I imagine, is that the lawyers may take half of the farm away from him, if a fellow like me doesn’t intervene and stick a spanner in the works.

You see, I don’t care if a man has 24 acres or 242,000 acres.

But splitting a farm makes no sense, and is no good in the long term, regardless of size.

If Bill reads this heartfelt advice article, which I suspect he will (my reach goes far and wide), my advice is simple.

Hold onto the farm, Bill. Hold onto it like you hold onto your cap on these windy days, or the tail of your weanling bull and he about to be squeezed.

Don’t worry about the house, the keys of the car, the microwave, the financial settlement, the shirt off your back.

But don’t part with a sod of earth. Not now Bill, not ever.

Because beef is on the way back, milk is on a high.

Some serious wads of cash could be made from farming over the coming years, and I’m not talking here about small change. I mean big sums of money.

The kind of money that could take a fellow and his family to England by ferry at the back end of the year.

The kind of money that could even see a man heading to France next summer, caravan, cheap wine, the works.

And still have enough left over to pay the Co-op, the vet, and that prickly overdraft.

The farm, you see, is like a carpenter’s tool box.

You can’t work without it.

And I know the work is hard.

I know better than Bill, for while my holding might be smaller, we all sweat the same when the pitchfork is your companion for the day.

Bill, make a stand before the horse has bolted.

There will be no point in crying over spilt milk when you have no milk to spill.

You can thank me for it with eulogies and shouts of praise another time.

For now, Bill, hold your ground.

