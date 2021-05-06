€275,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects

18 agri-food projects will share in a cash injection of €275,000 after the Minister for Agriculture and Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, allocated funding as part of the Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2021 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Drinks Ireland (Irish Whiskey 360°) (€17,678); Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites, Inis Meáin Farm, (€24,754); The Honey Tour @Wildacres (€14,350) ; The Three Johns Killarney Food Experience (€12,528); Burren EcoTourism Network,Burren Food Trail, (€25,000); Kilkenny County Council, Taste Kilkenny Digital and Social Media campaign, (€17,500); A Taste of Donegal Food Festival (€13,600); Achill Tourism, Hearth and Community Festival, (€13,600); Achonry Farmers Market (€13,600); Croagh Patrick Seafood Tours (€13,600); O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford, Taste Wexford Development, (€13,600); Cavan County Council, Cavan Food Network, (€13,600); Galway Co Council, Think Tank Agri Tourism and Food strategy, (€13,600); Tipperary Food Producers Network, Farm tours and experiences, (€13,600); Devenish Research Development and Innovation Ltd, Feasability Study for Foodscape, (€13,600); Athlone Chamber of Commerce, Athlone Food Network, (€13,600); Aran Island Food Tours (€13,600); Waterford County Festival of Food, Food the Waterford Way, (€13,600) all share in the windfall that will support food and tourism objectives across the country.