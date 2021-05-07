Heifers need to be fed well during early pregnancy

Teagasc research has shown that early nutrition is critical for high fertility in replacement heifers.

Early embryo loss is the major cause of reproductive failure in cattle.

The effects of short-term changes in energy intake pre-insemination and post- insemination on embryo survival have been investigated at Teagasc Athenry in beef heifers.

Their low-nutrition treatment was a grass allowance equivalent to 0.8 times maintenance, while the high-nutrition treatment was a grass allowance equivalent to twice maintenance.

Animals were placed on either nutrition treatment for a period of two weeks before and two weeks after artificial insemination.

The results showed that maintaining the plane of nutrition or increasing the plane of nutrition results in high embryo survival rates in replacement heifers.

Short-term (two-week) reduction in energy intake after AI severely reduced embryo survival in heifers.

Clearly, maintaining dry matter intakes during the early pregnancy period, by avoiding sudden grass shortages, is critical in achieving a high pregnancy rate in such animals.

If you run short of grass after heifers are bred, consider supplementing them to support higher embryo survival rates.