Heifers need to be fed well during early pregnancy

'Early nutrition is critical for fertility' 
Heifers need to be fed well during early pregnancy

Trial showed two-week energy intake reduction after AI severely reduced embryo survival. File Picture. 

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 15:00

Teagasc research has shown that early nutrition is critical for high fertility in replacement heifers.

Early embryo loss is the major cause of reproductive failure in cattle.

The effects of short-term changes in energy intake pre-insemination and post- insemination on embryo survival have been investigated at Teagasc Athenry in beef heifers.

Their low-nutrition treatment was a grass allowance equivalent to 0.8 times maintenance, while the high-nutrition treatment was a grass allowance equivalent to twice maintenance.

Animals were placed on either nutrition treatment for a period of two weeks before and two weeks after artificial insemination.

The results showed that maintaining the plane of nutrition or increasing the plane of nutrition results in high embryo survival rates in replacement heifers.

Short-term (two-week) reduction in energy intake after AI severely reduced embryo survival in heifers.

Clearly, maintaining dry matter intakes during the early pregnancy period, by avoiding sudden grass shortages, is critical in achieving a high pregnancy rate in such animals.

If you run short of grass after heifers are bred, consider supplementing them to support higher embryo survival rates.

More in this section

317 farmers make applications under Organic Farming Scheme 317 farmers make applications under Organic Farming Scheme
€275,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects €275,000 in funding announced for agri-food tourism projects
ABP acquires Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats ABP acquires Slaney Foods and Irish Country Meats
Heifers need to be fed well during early pregnancy

'Potential to enhance carbon sequestration without reducing grass productivity' 

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices