Tips for keeping silage season accident-free

May is the month for silage making 
Anthony O’Donovan pictured at the cutting of silage on the lands of Paddy Ryan at Knocknanus, West Cork in 2020. Picture: Dan Linehan.

Sun, 09 May, 2021 - 15:00

May is the month when grass growth ramps up and silage is made.

It is a high-risk month, and it is important to give safety your first priority.

Silage making involves a lot of machinery movement, both in farmyards and on public roads.

Make sure that there is a clear view for drivers at entrances/exits to public roads. Warn oncoming traffic of dangers, but warning devices such as signs and bollards should not be placed on the road surface.

Farmers and contractors should discuss safety matters in advance.

Say “stop” immediately if any dangerous work takes place.

Keep family members, particularly children and elderly farmers, well away from moving machinery.

Ensure that farmyards are tidy, to allow efficient machinery movement.

Speed kills, make sure that machinery movement occurs at a steady pace.

