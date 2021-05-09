From the farmer’s wife to automatic calf feeders...

There is a lot of talk in our house about the feeding and weaning of grandsons, with a few born already, and more to come.

Should they be fed with mother’s milk, or with milk replacer, and then comes the question as to which substitute is best.

Some, without a doubt, provide fabulous growth of the baby while others are best used if the baby is prone to colic.

When should solids be introduced? Should you avoid certain foods?

Does the mother need to watch what she is eating if she is breast feeding?

The world of calf rearing is not very much distant from this, in that there are so many different methods used to feed and rear calves.

Traditionally, the farmer’s wife looked after feeding the calves.

Having a mother’s instinct, she was able to spot immediately when a young calf was even a small bit off form and in need of attention.

She probably also spoiled the young ones with a bit extra, when no one was looking. With the progression of time, very few housewives look after the calves any more, as most now work outside the home.

I decided to read up a bit on the research that has been done onto calf rearing.

A lot of recent research by the likes of David Gleeson and Emer Kennedy at Teagasc Moorepark has centred on reduction of labour and costs.

They, among others, have shown that once a day feeding of milk replacer, warm or cold, yields calves with no great difference in daily weight gain to ones fed twice a day, when they are fed in groups.

Once a day feeding means less labour is used at the feeding end although there is obviously no saving at the cleaning out end of the job.

This makes a much bigger difference to the farmer who is rearing 400 calves rather than the one who is rearing 40 calves.

The biggest advance has been the introduction of the automatic calf feeder.

There are a few different manufacturers out there, and they all have their own followers and advocators, but the common denominator is that so long as you keep the powder topped up, the calves will be able to drink to a set pattern.

With the aid of computerisation, the amount of milk they can access and the frequency they can get it is under the control of the farmer.

The computer can be set to wean the calves off milk on an individual basis, depending on how you want to do it.

It will also let you know if a calf has not been drinking properly, but this depends on the farmer looking at the machine at least daily, if not more often.

One thing noticed about feeding calves in groups is that there is a higher incidence of respiratory disease, and even more so if there are adult cattle using the same air space.

With the automatic feeder, problems can arise if the teat becomes contaminated.

The infection from one calf’s mouth or saliva can be spread to all those who use it in the immediate aftermath.

Canadian research favours weaning at 56 days.

Concentrated ration should be available from the first few days of life. This will be picked at more and more as they get older.

They recommend cutting the feeding of milk in half at around 42 days, and this tends to make the calf suddenly increase its intake of concentrates.

Availability of straw also helps, and is shown to increase the intake of concentrates by 15% more than if they were on hay.

Sudden weaning at 56 days requires the calf to be eating at least 1kg of concentrates, although most will be eating a lot more. The rumen should now be ready for them to proceed to the pasture.