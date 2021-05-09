There is a real risk that lame cows end up empty after  breeding

- Keep roadways even and smooth to minimise the risk of lameness;
- Minimise the amount of heavy machinery traffic on farm roadways, to minimise surface damage;
- Where roadways meet concrete (at the yard, for example), put in a raised lip (such as concrete, or board) to reduce the level of stone and grit brought onto the yard;
- And identify and correct cow flow issues such as sharp turns, narrow passages or overcrowding in collecting yards.
- Teagasc dairy lameness advice is in conjunction with Waterford-based Ned Dunphy, Services, and veterinary surgeon Ger Cusack of Comeragh Veterinary Practice.