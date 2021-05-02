Munster farmers put biodiversity at the heart of food production

A group of Munster farmers have joined forces to lead the way on environmental sustainability in the region with biodiversity to the fore.

The Bride Project - an innovative, agri-environment project based in the River Bride catchment of North East Cork and West Waterford - has encouraged numerous farmers to come together in the area in an effort to give over 10% of their farmland to biodiversity and environmentally-friendly initiatives.

The project aims to design and implement a results-based approach to conserve, enhance and restore habitats in lowland intensive farmland.

It is now co-funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in conjunction with the EU with 1m allocated for five years in recent months.

Bringing biodiversity back

Donal Sheehan is the manager of the Bride Project and he made a presentation on its focus and aims during a recent Teagasc Singpost Webinar series.

He spoke about the importance of the initiative and how farmers can be rewarded for environmental improvements on their farms.

Mr Sheehan says the focus for the last 50 or so years has been on productivity with minimum spend.

“For the last 50 years the focus has been on productivity at the lowest margin and while quota limited milk production to some degree, once it was abolished in 2015 land literally became the new quota and the more that was produced, the higher the income,” he continued.

Donal Sheehan is the project manager of the Bride Project. File Picture.

“Eventually that impacted negatively on the environment.

“Anything competing against production was taken out and that meant more sprays, fertilisers, stock and machinery.

“There is no income on non-productive farmland - hedgerows, ponds, woodland, etc, - and the Bride Project is trying to put a value on all of that.

“For example if it's wetland then it has a value for filtering water, flood mitigation, etc.” Meanwhile, the project manager milks 72 cows and farms alongside his wife Ita and their two children Olivia and Cathal.

He says he became aware of the environmental challenges on his farm when he “saw biodiversity declining and disappearing before my eyes”.

I knew that I was part of the problem as well,” he continued.

“We kept bees and to get honey we needed wildflowers - but I was regarding the wildflowers as weeds and spraying them.

“All of this got me thinking about things and how we needed a new approach to farming in order to make it both sustainable and biodiversity friendly.”

Improving the farm

The Bride Project is a results-payments scheme - farmers are advised on how to manage their habitats and they are rewarded on performance.

The aim is to hand over 10% of the land to biodiversity while holding onto the other 90% for food production.

“When a farmer joins the project the farm is immediately mapped for biodiversity,” Mr Sheehan added.

“Aspects examined include hedgerows, field margins, buffer strips, wetlands, ponds, woodlands, habitats and areas for pollinators.

“The Biodiversity Managed Area (BMA) is then ascertained.” There are also additional measures that farmers can choose to take on if suitable to their particular terrain - water troughs and piping can also be installed to supply water to parts of the farm where it’s possible to move the animals away from drinking from the nearby river or stream.

Thistles and nettles - which have been removed from land altogether over the last few years - are really good pollinators and the Bride project encourages their growth in certain parts of the land.

Uncut, side-trimmed hedgerows are ideal so they can draw down as much carbon as possible through the foliage, with as much blossom as possible for pollinators.

This also provides a food source for birds throughout the Autumn and Winter months.

Land margins include two meters of land around the hedgerows - this includes rough grass, wildflowers, etc, all of which provide a wonderful haven for pollinators, insects and small mammals.

Trees, including Oak can also be planted, in the appropriate area.

Some bird species that nest in the ground, like the skylark, need a special structure and spaces need to be left to accommodate them.

The area also needs to be grazed because if it's not managed it will turn into scrub which is not necessarily good for biodiversity.

Wetlands can accommodate ponds while rough grassland can be fenced off for use by small mammals and birds like barn owls and hen harriers.

Changes needed

According to those running the Bride Project everything is possible with the right advice and a little bit of courage to boot.

‘Advice, ecology and sustainability as well as agronomy must be given to farmers,” said Mr Sheehan.

“We also need to male environmental discussion positive - the environment affects everyone, not just farmers. It’s an opportunity not an obstacle...

“As a society we need to focus on delivering a higher environmental standard of food production with a view to getting a premium - premium price must be returned to the farmer.

“Farmers should be paid for delivering environmental benefits including biodiversity, water quality and carbon storage as well as food production.

“Specialist advisors can lead the way on the change needed; the consumer is king, it doesn’t matter what policy dictates.

“Market demands ecosystem services.

"The way farmers manage their land has a huge impact on the quality of water quality and this also applies to the way local authorities manage septic tanks, etc for households.

“The environment is for everyone, not just farmers.”