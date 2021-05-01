Growing demand forfood must be achieved in 'most environmentally friendly way'

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations in conjunction with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has produced an outlook for 2020 to 2029 which was released last year.

Whilst the report is still very fresh at just a few months old, its relevance has become even more important in the context of appraising how our own domestic Agri-Food Strategy is set.

As covered here last week, Ireland’s Agri-Food strategy is currently in a consultative phase.

The draft document produced for that consultation phase clearly marks a shift away from volume orientated production, with reductions in fertiliser, reductions in animal-generated methane and a deviation of 10% of land to biodiversity being some of the markers set down.

Looking from a global context, the OECD predicts that the global population will grow from over 7bn to close to 10bn by 2050.

Economic and population growth as well as a shift toward higher-value foods and livestock products are expected to continue to drive increasing import demand for dairy products in many Asian countries. File Picture.

Focusing on the prospects for Ireland’s two major agricultural exports of beef and dairy products the share of fresh dairy products in world consumption is expected to increase over the coming decade due to strong demand growth in India, Pakistan and Africa, driven by income and population growth.

Ireland will, I suspect, not benefit hugely from this unless production is shifted toward Ultra Heat Treated (UHT) milk which would enable a very long shelf life.

The expectation is that increases in efficiency at a local level will meet the demand for liquid milk.

As a side note, India has the largest population of cattle in the world estimated at 192 million along with another 110 million buffalo – that’s a combined 300 million animals, but average herd size is just two cows.

This really does put into context the scale of Irish farming, Ireland has seven million cattle.

Whilst I’m not suggesting that Irish farmers don’t need to do their bit, the reality is that whatever effort we make is pretty marginal.

Back to the OECD/UN report, their analysis suggests that cheese consumption, the second most important dairy product consumed in terms of milk solids is expected to continue to increase, especially as an ingredient in processed food in Europe and North America and the strongest demand growth for butter is expected in Asia, but this growth is starting from a low consumption base.

Economic and population growth and a shift toward higher-value foods and livestock products are expected to continue to drive increasing import demand for dairy products in many Asian countries.

Given that butter and cheese have long shelf lives and are readily transportable, the increased demand for butter and cheese can be filled from virtually any country in the world.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations produced another report a number of years back analysing the carbon footprint lifecycle assessment of dairy production by main geographic region.

Analysis estimated at the time included:

The average emissions per kg of Fat and Protein Corrected Milk (FPCM) at the farm gate.

The highest emissions for sub-Saharan Africa, which has an average of about 7.5 kg CO2-eq. per kg FPCM at the farm gate.

The lowest values are estimated for the industrialised regions of the world, which have between 1 and 2 kg CO2-eq. per kg of FPCM at the farm gate.

South Asia, West Asia & Northern Africa and Central & South America have intermediate levels of emissions, estimated to be between 3 and 5 kg CO2-eq. per kg FPCM at the farm gate.

Ireland is estimated to be at the lower end of this scale at about 1.1kg CO2-eq. per kg of FPCM.

Taking a holistic view, if global production and demand are set to increase, does it not seem logical that the demand is filled from countries that produce dairy products at the lowest possible carbon footprint?

If us Irish farmers don’t meet the demand, then other producers will, albeit that production will come from countries where the carbon cost will be higher than what it is here.

Meanwhile, the report predicts that India and Pakistan are expected to contribute to more than half of the growth in world milk production over the next ten years.

They are also expected to account for more than 30% of world production in 2029. Production will occur mostly in small herds of a few cows or buffaloes.

In both countries, the vast majority of production will be consumed domestically as few fresh products and dairy products are traded internationally.

Production in the European Union, the second largest milk producer, is projected to grow more slowly than the world average.

Dairy herds are projected to decline (-0.6% p.a.), but milk yields are projected to grow at 1% p.a. over the next decade.

Dairy cowherds in the United States and Canada are expected to remain largely unchanged and production growth is expected to originate from further yield increases.

For New Zealand, often seen as a comparable producer to Ireland, the main constraining factors for growth are land availability and increasing environmental restrictions.

On the beef side, growth in consumption of meat over the next decade is projected to increase by 12% by 2029 when compared to the base period.

However, over the medium term, growth rates will decrease in response to slower income growth in several regions, ageing populations, and a levelling off in per capita meat consumption in high-income countries as a result of saturation and dietary preferences for higher quality meats.

In light of these factors, global consumption per capita is projected to increase to only 34.9 kg retail weight equivalent by 2029, an increase of 0.5 kg, slightly more than 1%, compared to the base period.

Virtually all of this increase per capita is attributed to higher consumption of poultry meat.

Over the course of the outlook period, a combination of herd and flock expansion in the Americas and increased productivity in the region will support a supply-driven market.

Poultry meat remains the primary driver of growth in total meat production.

Low production costs, a short production cycle, high feed conversion ratios, and low product prices have contributed to making poultry the meat of choice for both producers and consumers.

Global beef production will grow over the outlook period, particularly in the main producing countries of the Americas such as Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

Developing countries are projected to account for 81% of the additional beef produced by 2029, when compared to the base period.

The majority of this expansion should occur in Argentina (despite the export tax on beef), Brazil, China, Pakistan, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Turkey.

Similar to our position on milk, Ireland has a relatively low carbon footprint per kg of beef produced, estimated at 17.5kg C02 eqv per kg of meat compared to 35kg C02 eqv per kg of meat for Brazil.

In summary, the question remains are we blinkered by our own national targets at reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions or do we take a global view of our role in producing food for the world in the most GHG efficient way.

