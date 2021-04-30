Farmers can return to the mart  from May 17

Appointments must be made and social distancing rules will apply
From May 17 buyers can return to the mart ring through prior appointment. Social distancing measures will apply.  

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 10:10
Aisling Kiernan

Farmers can return to the mart ring from May 17, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

And, while online trading will continue to be facilitated, buyers can attend marts “while adhering to public guidelines”.

The decision, which was made at a meeting of the Cabinet on April 29, will afford farmers the opportunity to attend the sales ring and view stock in pens - by appointment with the mart.

“Buyers who wish to be present at ringside must wear face coverings and adhere to strict 2m social distancing,” added the Minister.

“Marts must also prevent the congregation of members of the public in the mart car park or at entry ways into mart buildings.

“Marts must operate according to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been approved by their Regional Veterinary Office (RVO).”

Meanwhile, cattle throughput from January 1 to March 14 was at 94% of the comparable period in 2020.

Sheep throughput for the same time was at 100% when compared with last year.

“The return of in-ring buying will continue to be augmented by the facilitation of online sales which have worked exceptionally well during this challenging time for all of us,” Minister McConalogue continued.

“The move to online-only platforms in October has proven to be an excellent way of trading cattle and sheep, with strong throughput, coupled with steady prices over this time.

“In fact, online sales have been proven to reach a much higher number of farmers and agents than the traditional in-person sales. 

“The move to online-only sales has played a major role in helping to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases for Ireland.

“I am looking forward to this significant progression towards a blended approach of online and in-ring sales, which will continue into the future.

“I commend the work of mart managers and farmers for engaging so meaningfully with all public health guidelines in recent months.

“Your heroic efforts have helped to ensure the continuity of live trade while, most importantly, keeping our communities safe.”

