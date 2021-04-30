Marcra: Creating new opportunities through training and development 

Survey to gain more insight will be conducted this year... 
Marcra: Creating new opportunities through training and development 

Macra is conducting a survey to gain insights on how to support and develop upskilling and further training opportunities. File Picture.  

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 11:00
Aisling Kiernan

Macra Agricultural Skillnet is conducting an Agri-business Consultation this year to support and develop a range of upskilling and further training opportunities for those in agribusiness.

The consultation’s aim is to gain insight into what types of training would be of benefit and on how to facilitate the network to develop and deliver that training.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet was established by Macra na Feirme in 2015 to serve those involved in farming and agribusiness.

The main purpose is to facilitate upskilling at all levels within the industry - the network develops and delivers a wide range of subsidised training events, further education and development opportunities.

It is supported by Skillnet Ireland and is starting a project to research need and garner awareness of the support available to agri-business.

Broadmore Research has been engaged to undertake the project and contact will begin with companies from machinery, to feed, services and other agri companies over the next two weeks.

Recruitment is also beginning this week for two flagship programmes aimed at those working in the industry - the Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation which is tailored for those affecting behaviour change on farms; and the Level 7 Diploma in Leadership for the Agri Food Sector, which is the ideal qualification for those taking on graduate roles in Irish agri SMEs and for companies who cannot provide an in-house graduate programme.

A wide range of courses are now available for those working in farming, agri-business, and the wider industry.

More details as well as the link to the online survey can be found at www.macraskillnet.ie

Read More

Presidents Medal for Ballinascarthy's Ger Kirby for 'stellar' work with YMA

More in this section

New Pig Roundtable to focus on opportunity within the sector New Pig Roundtable to focus on opportunity within the sector
IFA and Irish Country Meats discuss what happened on Monday IFA and Irish Country Meats discuss what happened on Monday
Hen harrier farmers share bonus payments of nearly €500,000 this week Hen harrier farmers share bonus payments of nearly €500,000 this week
Marcra: Creating new opportunities through training and development 

Farmers can return to the mart  from May 17

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices