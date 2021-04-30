Marcra: Creating new opportunities through training and development 

Macra Agricultural Skillnet is conducting an Agri-business Consultation this year to support and develop a range of upskilling and further training opportunities for those in agribusiness.

The consultation’s aim is to gain insight into what types of training would be of benefit and on how to facilitate the network to develop and deliver that training.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet was established by Macra na Feirme in 2015 to serve those involved in farming and agribusiness.

The main purpose is to facilitate upskilling at all levels within the industry - the network develops and delivers a wide range of subsidised training events, further education and development opportunities.

It is supported by Skillnet Ireland and is starting a project to research need and garner awareness of the support available to agri-business.

Broadmore Research has been engaged to undertake the project and contact will begin with companies from machinery, to feed, services and other agri companies over the next two weeks.

Recruitment is also beginning this week for two flagship programmes aimed at those working in the industry - the Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation which is tailored for those affecting behaviour change on farms; and the Level 7 Diploma in Leadership for the Agri Food Sector, which is the ideal qualification for those taking on graduate roles in Irish agri SMEs and for companies who cannot provide an in-house graduate programme.

A wide range of courses are now available for those working in farming, agri-business, and the wider industry.

More details as well as the link to the online survey can be found at www.macraskillnet.ie