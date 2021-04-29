IFA and Irish Country Meats discuss what happened on Monday

IFA has met with Irish Country Meats (ICM) to discuss the importation of 23t of sheepmeat last Monday morning, which coincided with factories dropping the price of lamb.

It’s sheep committee chairman, Sean Dennehy, said the situation was “unacceptable” and highlighted how factory management was left in no doubt, after the meeting, that “undermining prices by importing products to fill orders will not be tolerated”.

He also pointed out that ICM management assured those gathered that the sheepmeat will be re-exported to the EU market, is fully compliant with the regulatory labelling requirements, and does not carry the Bord Bia QA logo.

“It is up to our competent authorities - the Department of Agriculture, the Food Safety Authority and Bord Bia - to assure farmers this product is not misrepresented as Irish sheepmeat,” added Mr Dennehy.

“Structures must be put in place to supply our key markets throughout the year and remove the need to use imported products to fill orders.

“The three agencies must audit all procedures around the importation, processing and labelling of this product to ensure the integrity of Irish lamb is protected and that no imported products carry our labels or our QA logo.

“Factories have a key role to play in this and must support the production of early lamb on Irish farms for these markets with price commitments that reflect the costs and labour associated with early lamb production.”

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, ICM said it works closely with its direct farm suppliers and producer groups to market Irish lamb across the world.

“Irish Country Meats has built a strong export retail customer base servicing over 25 markets, that sits alongside our developed domestic market business,” a spokeswoman added.

“To support a consistent 52 week supply for our customers, the company’s lead boning hall in Camolin, Co Wexford, sources carcase lambs from other locations in ROI, NI and the UK.

“The development of a complimentary European export retail business has helped to remove the historical exposure to a volatile export carcase trade and has demonstrated a sustained and improved return to Irish farmers.”

Meanwhile, current market conditions are strong but numbers are tight and demand is expected to increase further with the end of Ramadan in mid-May.

“Prices have started to strengthen with €7.50/kg being offered for hoggets and €8.00/kg for lamb with higher prices for larger lots and groups,” Mr Dennehy continued.

“Factory agents are more active in marts this week highlighting the demand for sheepmeat that must be reflected in prices paid to farmers.

“Lamb prices throughout the EU and the UK remain strong, driven by high volumes of supermarket sales, the reopening of the food service sector in the UK and the approaching end of Ramadan.

‘Farmers should dig in, sell hard and demand the full market value of lambs and hoggets.”