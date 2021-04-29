Hen harrier farmers share bonus payments of nearly €500,000 this week

996 hen harrier farmers are this week sharing close to half a million euros in bonus payments.

The payments, totalling €483,927 are in recognition of their success in delivering habitats for hen harriers and other wildlife.

The successful applicants qualified for the bonus based on how well hen harriers do in their area.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett said the payments were delivered under the €25m Hen Harrier scheme which is funded by the Department under the Rural Development Programme (RDP).

“In a week dominated by reports of fires in our upland areas, it is a relief to get some good news,” Minister Hackett added.

“I am delighted to see these results based payments being made to farmers who have ensured that the hen harrier population in Special Protection Areas (SPAs) have reached their objectives.

“This is a real achievement and the farmers involved have earned every cent -this payment is not a hand-out.

“The farmers have managed their farms to deliver a habitat that sustains the hen harrier population and they deserve recognition for that.

“These farmers are true farmers for nature.“

Meanwhile, this particular bonus payment is one of three within the programme.

Farmers qualify if the hen harrier population in SPAs reaches its objective.

Farmers who delivered the quality habitats share in the bonus while farmers whose lands are within the core territory of a hen harrier nest can qualify for an additional payment.

If the nest is successful, that achievement is recognised and rewarded through a higher bonus payment.

The payment supplements a results-based payment for habitat quality and a supporting actions payment for investments designed to improve the farmer’s capacity to deliver enhanced habitats.

“The actions taken by farmers to support hen harriers have a wide range of other benefits including nurturing other wildlife; carbon storage; climate adaptation; and water quality,” the Minister continued.

“So, as well as being an indicator of the health of the ecosystem of the landscapes in which it breeds and hunts, the hen harrier can deliver extra for that ecosystem.

“Crucially, I believe the success of the programme shows us that a national agri-environment programme tailored for local communities and landscapes, yet effective in delivering local objectives, really is achievable.”