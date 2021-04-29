8,000 applications made under department’s Dairy Beef Calf scheme

Scope for dairy-beef integration, says ICMSA
8,000 applications made under department’s Dairy Beef Calf scheme

Dairy beef calves get a €20/head payment under the the Department's Dairy Beef Calf scheme. File Picture. 

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 11:00
Aisling Kiernan

8,000 applications have been made to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine under the Dairy Beef Calf Programme as part of Beef Sector Efficiency Programmes, which closed on Monday.

The Dairy Beef Calf Programme supports beef farmers who are rearing calves from the dairy herd and is applicable to those with an active herd number and herd owner status; Basic Payment Scheme Application in 2021; and with either a male calf of a dairy breed or a male or female calf of a beef breed sire born to a dairy breed dam in the herd.

Eligible calves must have been in the herd for at least 10 days before weighing and born on or after January 1, 2021.

ICMSA, which has proposed a more comprehensive scheme, says there is a need “for greater integration of the dairy and beef sectors”.

“We have long argued that there was a need for a scheme that bridges both sectors and moves the integration process up a gear,” chairperson of the Livestock Committee, Des Morrison said.

“We know that the amounts are very modest at a maximum of €400 per farmer and ICMSA is proposing that if there are surplus funds available under the scheme, the level of payment per head should be increased to utilise the full budget available.

“The real encouragement here is the recognition of a common interest between dairy and beef farmers to produce a better quality beef calf.

“We have always maintained that both sectors and, indeed, the national economy will benefit from this initiative which should be developed and enhanced in future years.”

Read More

Very difficult for plants to get steers for less than 400c/kg...

More in this section

Very difficult for plants to get steers for less than 400c/kg... Very difficult for plants to get steers for less than 400c/kg...
Very difficult for plants to get steers for less than 400c/kg... Very difficult for plants to get steers for less than 400c/kg...
Feeling 'the best may be over' for sheep farmers  Feeling 'the best may be over' for sheep farmers 
8,000 applications made under department’s Dairy Beef Calf scheme

Hen harrier farmers share bonus payments of nearly €500,000 this week

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices