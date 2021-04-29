8,000 applications made under department’s Dairy Beef Calf scheme

8,000 applications have been made to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine under the Dairy Beef Calf Programme as part of Beef Sector Efficiency Programmes, which closed on Monday.

The Dairy Beef Calf Programme supports beef farmers who are rearing calves from the dairy herd and is applicable to those with an active herd number and herd owner status; Basic Payment Scheme Application in 2021; and with either a male calf of a dairy breed or a male or female calf of a beef breed sire born to a dairy breed dam in the herd.