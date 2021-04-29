8,000 applications made under department’s Dairy Beef Calf scheme

8,000 applications have been made to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine under the Dairy Beef Calf Programme as part of Beef Sector Efficiency Programmes, which closed on Monday.
The Dairy Beef Calf Programme supports beef farmers who are rearing calves from the dairy herd and is applicable to those with an active herd number and herd owner status; Basic Payment Scheme Application in 2021; and with either a male calf of a dairy breed or a male or female calf of a beef breed sire born to a dairy breed dam in the herd.
Eligible calves must have been in the herd for at least 10 days before weighing and born on or after January 1, 2021.
ICMSA, which has proposed a more comprehensive scheme, says there is a need “for greater integration of the dairy and beef sectors”.
“We have long argued that there was a need for a scheme that bridges both sectors and moves the integration process up a gear,” chairperson of the Livestock Committee, Des Morrison said.
“We know that the amounts are very modest at a maximum of €400 per farmer and ICMSA is proposing that if there are surplus funds available under the scheme, the level of payment per head should be increased to utilise the full budget available.
“The real encouragement here is the recognition of a common interest between dairy and beef farmers to produce a better quality beef calf.
“We have always maintained that both sectors and, indeed, the national economy will benefit from this initiative which should be developed and enhanced in future years.”