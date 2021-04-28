'Enthusiastic response' to 52 acre Tipp farm within commute of Limerick City

The farm, with good road frontage, will be presented in three lots
A 52 acre holding at Chancellorsland, Emly, Co Tipperary has come onto the market in three lots. File Picture. 

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 10:00
Conor Power

Located 2.5km north of the village of Emly in County Tipperary and close to the Limerick border, a 52-acre residential farm is new to the market. 

The holding is listed jointly with Limerick-based Tom Crosse of GVM Auctioneers and Tipperary-based Matt Ryan of Matthew Ryan & Son Auctioneers.

The farm has good road frontage, presented in three lots: Lot 1 of 51.5 acres of land; Lot 2 the house and garage on 0.5 acres; Lot 3 is the entire holding.

Limerick City Centre is less than half an hour away to the north and Tipperary town is just 15 minutes from the property.

The house sits on 0.5 acres and is in good repair throughout. File Picture.  

The dwelling is in good structural and decorative repair throughout, set on mature lawns with a detached garage. 

Accommodation includes a sitting room, sunroom, kitchen, utility room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

The land quality is mixed, according to the selling agents: “There would be some good land and some heavy land in the holding,” says Tom Crosse. 

“The road frontage is extensive, though, and it’s a strong location.

"There’s been a very enthusiastic response so far.

“There would be good dairy men in the area. 

"The price point the house is at will be attractive to many people and you’re within commuting distance of Limerick City.”

The price expectation for the land is in the region of €400,000, (€7,800/acre) for the land and €200,000 for the bungalow. 

There is strong interest in both and final offers will be considered up to 3pm on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

