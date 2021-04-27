‘Game changer' for dairy farmers as ICMSA launches new interactive milk price tracker

Billed as a “game changer” for dairy farmers, a new Interactive Milk Price Tracker that allows farmers to see exactly what they would have been paid by every processor in Ireland for their individual milk supply, has been launched by ICMSA.

The first of its kind, the ‘interactive’ monthly milk price comparison tool will afford dairy farmers the opportunity to input their individual milk volumes, constituents and quality results and see - at the touch of a button - what they would have been paid for the same supply by all the Irish co-ops.

The Tracker, available on www.icmsa.ie will allow a degree of transparency and comparison on an individual basis and will go live this afternoon.

ICMSA’s President, Pat McCormack highlighted how over-used the term ‘game-changer’ was but when referring to the Interactive Milk Price Tracker, “game-changer is the word”.

The Interactive Milk Price Tracker. Picture: ICMSA.

“There is no other word to represent the power that the ICMSA Interactive Milk Price Tracker now gives individual dairy farmers,” he continued.

“For many years, farmers have questioned the relative performance of their milk processor and while various comparisons were made using different methodologies, an individual farmer was never in a position to compare their actual milk volumes, constituents and quality results on an individual basis and see what they would have received from another co-op.

“That precise individual comparison is now available at the touch of a button.

“Farmers can now track and map their milk processor’s performance over any given period and compare it to other processors.

“The capacity for individual farmer comparison on a like-for-like basis is now there for every milk supplier in Ireland.

“It’s a very significant day for the farmers and a very significant achievement for ICMSA, one in which we invested time and effort.”

Meanwhile, pointing to the role that bonuses and penalties play in the final milk price a farmer receives, Mr McCormack highlighted how the new Tracker “takes account of all bonuses and penalties”.

“As and from today, the ICMSA Tracker allows a farmer to input his or her data for 2020 and get direct comparison for all of last year, while a similar capacity for the first months of 2021 will be available shortly and every month thereafter,” he said.

“Milk price is central to dairy farmers’ incomes and processor performance is decisive in this regard.

“This Tracker is a giant leap forward for farmers in terms of transparency and performance comparison and makes hugely valuable information available to farmers at the touch of a button.”