Bridge the gap between grass intake by cows and total energy requirements

This spring has been difficult for grass growth, to say the least.

The recent cold spell really slowed down growth, and has resulted in very low covers for the second round of grazing.

Bar the bit of rain we got Monday and Tuesday, it has been exceptionally dry over the last four weeks, and any fertiliser applied was not washed in, and therefore could not contribute to growing grass.

It is not uncommon, on the back of the poor grass growth due to a lack of heat and moisture, to encounter herds where milk yields are dropping.

Milk ureas are very low in many herds, some as low as 10 to 12. Where this is an issue, cows will need extra supplementary protein to encourage better intakes, as many are reporting that cows are leaving parlour feed uneaten at milking.

Yes, grass is high in dry matter, as it is growing slowly, but due to lower proteins, intakes are being depressed.

Breeding 2021 under way

With calving almost finished in the spring herd, it is now important to implement a good feeding strategy for cows to aid fertility performance along with maintaining yield and milk solid production.

The targeted balancing of grazed grass for milking cows has a huge bearing on animal performance, along with subsequent herd fertility.

To have a successful breeding season, the priority must be to submit as many cows as possible for insemination, meaning they must be free from metabolic issues and in a positive energy status.

The key issues over the breeding season are as follows:

Maximise grass utilisation in every grazing to optimise energy intake as cheaply as possible.

Feed cows to their nutritional requirements: Bridge the gap between grass intake and total energy requirements.

Never replace grass with an inferior feed, use quality forages and concentrates to complement grass.

Optimise milk value: The butter fat and protein content of a cow’s/herd’s milk is an excellent indicator of the rumen health and energy status of that herd.

Low fats mean low fibre digestion.

Low proteins mean poor energy intake and utilisation in the previous 7-10 days.

Improve overall herd profitability: Higher milk solids per cow and more cows in calf when we want them will ultimately improve overall herd profitability.

Submit as many cows as possible in the first six weeks of the breeding season.

A pre-breeding scan is a very worthwhile tool in helping to achieve this, by identifying problem cows, and intervening sooner rather than later.

Use heat detection aids to both identify cows in heat and also those not cycling: Accurate heat detection will improve the timing of AI and increase the chances of conception.

Bull power: If you use natural service, do you have an appropriate number of bulls for your herd size.

And have you carried out fertility tests on them, or have you received a fertility cert with a recently purchased bull?

Balancing spring grass

Energy is a critically important nutrient required by dairy cows.

Inadequate energy intake has a negative impact on a herd’s overall performance, and ultimately on the cows’ reproductive performance.

Anoestrus cows are more common when body condition losses in early lactation are excessive.

Body condition is the key to fertility!

How pronounced a negative energy balance is in individual cows is more related to how much energy they consume than how much milk they produce.

Cows will try to milk as much as they are genetically capable of for a period of time, regardless of intake, unfortunately to the detriment of body condition.

The closer you can match energy and dry matter intakes to their requirements, the better they will perform.

Thin cows have low milk protein and generally are harder to get in calf.

Excess body condition loss after calving means depressed milk yield, lower fertility, poor milk quality, and an increased risk of metabolic disorders such as ketosis and fatty liver

Where does the feed go?

So how do dairy cows partition the energy they consume?

Body functions: Day-to-day activities like staying alive!

Growth in first and second calvers until they reach full maturity.

Fighting disease: Energy supply is critical to drive the immune system, in conjunction with sufficient minerals and vitamins.

Producing milk: The amount of energy required will be determined by the cow’s genetic potential to milk, and total energy eaten will be determined by the quality and availability of feed.

Milk quality: Energy supply determines milk protein, and fibre digested determines butter fat.

Maintaining or increasing body condition: cows gaining body condition are in a positive energy status and tend to have increasing levels of milk protein.

Reproduction: once all of the above functions have been catered for with sufficient energy, then the reproductive system can use the remaining energy to successfully go back in calf.

Establishing feed requirements

Cows producing 30 litres plus, or 2.2kg-2.5kg of milk solids, will be required to consume 18kg to 20kg of dry matter (DM).

Achieving 15 to 18kg of DM from grass should be targeted, and this will only be achieved when the appropriate grass covers and area allocated are offered.

In any grass-based production system, grass must be the priority feed.

However, once cows have maxed out on grass intake, how do we balance it properly for optimum utilisation of this super-food?

Only supplement cows once you know what energy grass has supplied, and use additional feed to strategically bridge the gap between energy consumed and energy required.

Dry matter intake should be calculated and related back to requirements, based on animal performance.

This has an impact on milk yield, herd health, fertility, milk quality and feed costs.

Any extra kgs of DM required will then come from supplementation indoors, usually fed as concentrates in the parlour, but also as a forage-based buffer feed including maize, beet, whole crop, straw, bale silage etc.

Constructing an appropriate feeding strategy for a herd of cows requires knowing the genetic potential of the herd, the land type being farmed, and the stocking rate, among other factors.

Land and labour remain limiting factors on Irish dairy farms, and achieving more kgs of solids per cow might help farms when it comes to future environmental constraints.

The Irish dairy herd with its current genetic make-up is capable of producing more kgs of solids than it currently does!