Bridge the gap between grass intake by cows and total energy requirements

- Maximise grass utilisation in every grazing to optimise energy intake as cheaply as possible.
- Feed cows to their nutritional requirements: Bridge the gap between grass intake and total energy requirements.
- Never replace grass with an inferior feed, use quality forages and concentrates to complement grass.
- Optimise milk value: The butter fat and protein content of a cow’s/herd’s milk is an excellent indicator of the rumen health and energy status of that herd.
- Improve overall herd profitability: Higher milk solids per cow and more cows in calf when we want them will ultimately improve overall herd profitability.
- Submit as many cows as possible in the first six weeks of the breeding season.
- A pre-breeding scan is a very worthwhile tool in helping to achieve this, by identifying problem cows, and intervening sooner rather than later.
- Use heat detection aids to both identify cows in heat and also those not cycling: Accurate heat detection will improve the timing of AI and increase the chances of conception.
- Bull power: If you use natural service, do you have an appropriate number of bulls for your herd size.
- Body functions: Day-to-day activities like staying alive!
- Growth in first and second calvers until they reach full maturity.
- Fighting disease: Energy supply is critical to drive the immune system, in conjunction with sufficient minerals and vitamins.
- Producing milk: The amount of energy required will be determined by the cow’s genetic potential to milk, and total energy eaten will be determined by the quality and availability of feed.
- Milk quality: Energy supply determines milk protein, and fibre digested determines butter fat.
- Maintaining or increasing body condition: cows gaining body condition are in a positive energy status and tend to have increasing levels of milk protein.
- Reproduction: once all of the above functions have been catered for with sufficient energy, then the reproductive system can use the remaining energy to successfully go back in calf.