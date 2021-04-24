Over €9,000 per acre price tag on Tipp-Waterford border residential farm

Located south of the River Suir on the County Waterford side, a 109-acre residential farm is on the market with Waterford auctioneers Shee & Hawe and is just 6km west of Carrick-on-Suir.

The farm is in the townland of Churchtownhill and includes a residence and outbuildings.

In the main, the land is good quality grassland, according to the selling agents.

There are also some more upland areas of lesser quality and these include 16 acres of tree plantations (eight acres of sitka/larch and eight acres of ash).

All the lands are serviced by farm roadways and all have a private water supply.

There is very good road frontage too, with public roadway bounding the property on two sides.

“It has a milking parlour,” says selling agent David Shee, “which isn’t in use at the moment but can easily be brought back into use.

"There’s also a slatted unit and a three-bedroom house.”

The dwelling is in need of modernisation and renovation but it is structurally sound, according to the selling agents.

The outbuildings include a four-span slatted shed, 70 cubicles (auto scrapers), a three-span hay shed with two lean-to buildings, a parlour and a dairy.

Reaction to the property so far has been encouraging, with enquiries mainly emanating from local sources.

It is worth noting that the owner of the property is also selling a 25-acre holding located just 1km from this one.

It’s in the townland of Ballindysert and has its own private water supply and mains electricity.

There are also entitlements which are negotiable, with further details available from the selling agents.

The price expectation is in excess of €9,000 per acre – a figure that would be in keeping with price levels of similar land in the area, with the existence of a house and outbuildings factored in.