‘Even in adverse conditions, the pig sector can thrive’

The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) is holding its 2021 Symposium virtually in the form of three webinars scheduled for May 5, 12 and 19 next.

The Symposium is the largest annual pig event in Ireland and traditionally attracts attendees to Ireland from all areas of the pig industry.

President of the IPHS, Dr Carla Gomes, says the Society is delighted to provide Irish pig farmers with insights from world leading pig experts, virtually.

“The last year has been extremely difficult for everyone and the resilience of the pig sector has shown that even in adverse conditions the sector can thrive.

“The sector faces huge challenges with new legislation focusing on the reduction of antimicrobial usage, the withdrawn of zinc oxide and improved animal welfare.

“The aim of this year’s virtual symposium series is to provide practical solutions for producers and industry stakeholders so that Irish farmers can access tools to help them continue to thrive as the sector evolves.”

Participants will hear from experts in the field like Dr Egan Brockhoff, Canadian veterinary expert and veterinary counsellor for the Canadian Pork Council.

Ciaran Cunningham and Iain Mortimer from Agrihealth will explore biosecurity practices in poultry and pigs.

The webinar will also provide for a focus on the principles, details and daily practices for improving pig health and welfare.

German pig consultant, Mirjam Lechner will share best practices in managing inflammation, health and vices in pigs.

Miguel Higuera, Director of ANPROGAPOR - the Spanish pig farmers’ association - will also speak, and a panel of farmers will share their experiences of weaning without zinc and other medications.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Ciarán Carroll, Head of Knowledge Transfer, Pig Development Department, Teagasc.

All three webinars will begin at 7pm each evening and run until 8:30pm.

Those interested can register at www.iphs.ie