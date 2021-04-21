€12k per acre for residential farm in 'historical' Co Limerick setting 

A residential holding consisting of 75 acres of prime grazing land is currently on the market with Mallow-based auctioneer Séamus O’Keeffe & Associates.

The property is located in the townland of Grillagh, approximately 2km north of the small town of Bruff, Co Limerick.

This is a historical settlement that more than punches above its weight, with a varied legacy that stretches back to the Stone Age and which boasts some notable characters and events from the War of Independence.

More recently still, Bruff’s Rugby Union Club holds the claim of being the home club of former Munster and Ireland international John “The Bull” Hayes.

The house on the farm is in good structural order and planning permission is guaranteed.

The pedigree of this particular property seems to be in no doubt either, with good local interest and an offer on the table already.

“The very fact that there’s an existing house makes it an interesting prospect,” says Séamus.

“It is derelict but it’s in good structural order…you’ll get granted planning permission there and it’s not a demolition job.

"The property is on mains water, as well as electricity and there’s a bio-treatment unit.”

The land quality is very good and typical of well maintained Golden Vale pastures.

“For any farmer looking for another farm, it’s ideal,” says Séamus.

“Or, for a farmer staring out, he’s guaranteed planning permission – he has the farm buildings there and the residence wouldn’t take a whole lot to get in order and habitable again.”

The price expectation is in the region of €12,000 per acre.

With the inclusion of the house and outbuildings, this is a package that will be a very attractive one to the right buyer, whether they wish to use the home or sell/rent it on.