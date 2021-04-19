Public can help in chough bird survey

Bird is is mostly found along the western and southern coasts from Donegal to Wexford
Public can help in chough bird survey

Sightings of choughs can be reported by the public for a national survey of the bird.

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 20:15
Stephen Cadogan

The help of the public is sought for a survey of the chough, the red-billed member of the crow family which is mostly found along the western and southern coasts from Donegal to Wexford.

There is some evidence that choughs are making use of manmade structures for nesting, such as bridges, and abandoned houses, and farm sheds, and the public may be able to supply sightings in such areas, to supplement the work of National Parks & Wildlife Service regional staff, together with professional surveyors and volunteers, carrying out the first full national chough survey in almost 20 years (without disturbing birds).

Many farmers are familiar with the chough, not least because they could earn €365 per hectare in certain areas for protecting the species, in the GLAS scheme.

Observations can be reported at bit.ly/ChoughSurvey21, by email to choughsurvey@gmail.com or by calling 089 278 5603.

Along with its red bill (and matching red legs), the chough has shiny black plumage and a distinctive high pitched ‘cheouw’ call.

The last national survey of chough, in 2002-3, recorded 840 breeding pairs and a further 760 non-breeding birds around the coastline. Ireland has nearly 60% of the Northwest European population

More in this section

CC KBC BANK Farming group says Ireland needs banking competition
Queen’s cows arrive in Ireland in a rare sale of Balmoral livestock Queen’s cows arrive in Ireland in a rare sale of Balmoral livestock
Frozen grapes Late frost weather disaster for French agriculture
Potato tubers planting into the ground. Early spring preparations for the garden season.

Ireland’s seed potato sector under threat

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices