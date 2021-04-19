Public can help in chough bird survey

The help of the public is sought for a survey of the chough, the red-billed member of the crow family which is mostly found along the western and southern coasts from Donegal to Wexford.

There is some evidence that choughs are making use of manmade structures for nesting, such as bridges, and abandoned houses, and farm sheds, and the public may be able to supply sightings in such areas, to supplement the work of National Parks & Wildlife Service regional staff, together with professional surveyors and volunteers, carrying out the first full national chough survey in almost 20 years (without disturbing birds).