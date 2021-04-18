Too early for most farmers to make the jump to organic

There may well be opportunities for farmers in converting to organic.

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett can speak from experience on the potential for organic farming.

She and her husband Mark farm about 200 acres near Geashill in Co Offaly and decided to go organic about 10 years ago, with suckler cows, sheep, a few horses, some hens, and about 15 acres of forestry.

They have seen improvements in farm income, a better work-life balance, and a better understanding or connection with their farm’s ecosystems.

Farmers who want to follow their example have until April 30 to apply to join the Organic Farming Scheme, if they want to avail of Government support to make the transition from conventional to organic agriculture easier.

The Minister says the budget of €4m should allow a larger number of applications, all farmers are welcome, particularly young farmers and those not accepted onto the Scheme in 2018 but who continued to farm organically.

Of course, it is one of her roles as Minister of State to ensure that her Department does what it can to meet the government’s commitment to lift Ireland’s organic land area from only 2% (one of the lowest in the EU) to the current EU average of 7.5%.

In the background is the EU Commission’s objective of 25% by 2030 (described by Hackett as “highly ambitious”). She acknowledges that one of the challenges is to align organic production with market requirements and consumer demand.

But Bord Bia research indicates that over 91% of Irish consumers believe that organic products are generally better.

Minister Hackett “cannot recommend going organic highly enough”, saying it is the most sustainable method of farming, with significant benefits for the environment, biodiversity, and animal welfare. At least, she speaks from experience, unlike EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, who has been somewhat over the top in his praise for organic farming.

He would like to see all agriculture in Europe farmed organically, “in an ideal world”. And his claim that organic products should guarantee higher standards of health goes beyond the Commission’s Action Plan for organics.

So, the politicians say yes. But what else should farmers consider before putting their eggs in the organic basket?

Current projections predict growth of the organic sector to between 15% and 18% of EU agricultural land by 2030.

Last December, the European Commission released a Eurobarometer on EU citizens’ expectations related to food. When asked what they consider to be the most important characteristics of ‘sustainable’ food, only 18% of European consumers considered that organic food is the most important, compared to 41% for ‘nutritious and healthy food’, and 29% for ‘affordable food for all’.

These are the consumers who will need to buy more organic products, for the EU’s action plan to be successful. Currently, each European on average spends about €84 per year on organic products. Only 56% of consumers recognise the EU organic logo.

The dairy sector may be a special case in meeting the EU’s organic targets. Only 4% of all the dairy cows in the EU were organic in 2019. It would be a challenge to boost the supply of organic milk, especially when dairy farms may be more focused on trying to reduce methane rather than going organic.

That sounds like bad news for those who want more organic, but it probably sounds like good news to clever farmers who see a better market for their organic milk than for other organic foods. But the main thing farmers will need to consider is how much additional payments they will get to incentivise the switch from conventional to organic agriculture.

And it is too early to be definitive about that.

There are signs that the EU is prepared to throw money at organic farming, but how much of that will our national government choose to take up?

It will be quite a while before the EU plan to stimulate organic farming is finalised.

Currently, about 1.8% of the Common Agricultural Policy supports organic farming. The new CAP from 2023 will include additional instruments. Eco-schemes and rural development environmental management schemes will favour organic. Also proposed is mandatory inclusion of organic products in the procurement process of public institutions.

But these are only proposals, and we must also wait for member states to prepare national strategic plans for the CAP, even while reform of the CAP is still being negotiated at EU level.

Farmers wondering how much the EU will incentivise must bear in mind that not all EU decision-makers are happy with the plans.

Some members of the Green Party in the European Parliament have expressed doubts, saying organic farmers face unfair competition because they cannot use pesticides and fertilisers, and their produce therefore is too expensive for consumers who want to eat it.

There is more mainstream political opposition across Europe to European Commission plans to divert almost half of the €182.9 million annual budget for food promotion for the first time to the products of “sustainable agriculture”.

As a result, promotion of organic products would get a budget of €49m.

But the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee of the European Parliament condemned the proposals to exclude red meat and wine from promotion, arguing that no sector should be left behind. On the other hand, some MEPs favoured promotion changes even more in line with sustainability objectives. The message for farmers is that the EU plan to move towards organic is politically sensitive, and they should ideally wait for final conclusions before making business decisions such as conversion.