Queen’s cows arrive in Ireland in a rare sale of Balmoral livestock

On a sad weekend for the British Royal family a Tipperary farm is celebrating the arrival of two of Queen Elizabeth's farming stock to their farm.

Two Scottish Highland heifers, straight from the Royal fold at Balmoral Castle, have arrived in Holycross village. Fresh from the ownership of Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, the two heifers are now owned by Holycross' Philip and Liz Quinn who are privileged to have been chosen to receive the animal. The Royal family very rarely sell any of their stock, so to get two of the eight arriving in Ireland is a major deal.

Speaking to the local media Liz Quinn said: “We bought two Scottish Highland heifers from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. They arrived from Balmoral Castle on Monday morning and this is very special for us as they are the first Balmoral heifers to come into Ireland’’.

She added: “Eight in total have come into the country, and we're lucky enough to get two of them. We already have three Scottish Highland cows, two calves and a bull - all are pedigree and registered with the Scottish Highland Society. We are hoping to breed from our two new Balmoral Heifers. They are the most placid, docile animals and they are a familiar sight here to a lot of the walkers in Holycross, who walk around our field’’.

She added: “The calves are particularly friendly and love a scratch on the neck and the cows are very fond of bread and love to be fed by hand. The breed is quite small in height, with very short legs and they have enormous horns, which must be left on them as these are their cooling system. They have very thick hides and long coats which provides them with great insulation- they really are made for the Highlands’’.

Liz explained that the family have a connection with Dochy Ormiston, Balmoral’s stock manager and secured the purchase of 10 cattle from the estate in recent weeks.

The other cattle from Ballymoral to arrive in Ireland went to farms in Longford, Waterford Kerry and Omagh.