Agricultural output price index up 1.3%

'Farmers caught in classic cost-price squeeze'   
IFA president Tim Cullinan. Picture: Gareth Chaney. 

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 17:00

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show prices paid to farmers increased by 1.8% in February compared with February 2020. 

The biggest changes over the year saw prices for sheep increase by 12.1% while pigs decreased by 21.5%.

The indices monitor trends in prices paid to farmers for their produce and in prices paid by farmers for purchases of goods and services.

On the input side, the February 2021 sub-indices show that feeding stuffs were up 6.7% and energy was down 5.6% compared to February 2020 prices.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said the latest CSO figures show how "farmers are caught in a classic cost-price squeeze".  

“The price farmers get is not keeping pace with the marked increase in agricultural inputs,” he added.  

“On an annual basis, the agricultural input price index increased by 1.8% in February 2021 compared with February 2020. 

"In the same period, the agricultural output price index increased by 1.3%. 

"Therefore, the resulting terms of trade index was down 0.5% over the last year.

Meanwhile, further analysis of the February 2021 input sub-indices with the same time last year shows that the agricultural input price indices for feeding stuffs increased by 6.7% while straight feeding stuffs increased by 13.8%.

The price index for fertilisers increased by 4.1% in February 2021 compared with January 2021, while straight fertilisers increased by 5.4% in the same period.

