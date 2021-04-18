'Rare opportunity' as 162 acre farm arrives onto the market in East Cork 

Over the last few years, there has been strong demand for land in East Cork with proximity to the Dublin-Cork motorway system.

The area enjoys a vibrant agricultural scene, with some of the most important dairying, beef cattle, tillage and equestrian operations in Munster.

The relatively rare appearance of a large residential holding, therefore, should create a stir in the market and there should be no shortage of interest in the probate sale of a 162-acre farm near Kilworth that has recently come on the market with Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son.

The property is in the townland of Cronohill, straddling the Cork-Waterford border 8km east of Kilworth and 12km from the town of Fermoy.

“It’s essentially a dairy farm,” says selling agent Michael Barry of the property.

“The 162 acres is more-or-less all together. The public road divides it but it’s all together.

"There is a bit of waste in it but there would be 150 good acres in the farm.

“So there’s good potential there. If somebody wanted to set up a dairy enterprise, there’s enough land to do so and getting a good block of land of that size in one lot isn’t easily done.”

The farm buildings include a six-column hay barn with lean-to, a cattle crush, a disused milking parlour and a series of old stone buildings around a concrete yard.

“There’s an old single-storey farmhouse there as well,” says Michael, “but that’s in poor condition.

"If somebody wanted to sell that off with an acre or two, they could get back a good price if they had no requirement for the house… we’d have customers for those kinds of properties.”

The property enjoys a huge amount of public road frontage, running along its boundary and dissecting it in parts.

This means that the property lends itself to subdivision and that’s something that the owners would not rule out, although the clear preference is to sell the holding in its entirety.

“We’d prefer to sell it all together,” says Michael, “but it can be broken up if that’s the way the interest develops…we’ve had enquiries both ways so far - we’ve had enquiries in different parts of it and we’ve had interest in the whole property.”

The farm comes with 58.83 entitlements, further details of which are available from the selling agents.

For anyone looking to purchase a substantial holding, the price guide of €7,000 to €8,000 per acre is certainly a realistic opportunity.