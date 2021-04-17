Bids come early on 40 acre farm near theatrical village

The main section of the 40-acre farm for sale near Rossmore, Clonakilty, Co Cork. File Picture. 

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

A 40-acre non-residential holding of top quality is new to the market in West Cork and has already attracted offers, according to the selling agent – Damien Murray of Bandon-based Paddy Murray Auctioneers.

The property is located in the townland of Caherkirky, 2.5km north of Rossmore; a village most famous for its annual theatre festival.

Clonakilty is 12km to the south and Bandon is 22km to the northeast of the farm.

There is a lot of road frontage, with public roads dissecting the land as well as forming extensive parts of the boundary. 

This would make the property conducive to sub-division and, while the clear preference is for the farm to be sold in its entirety, the market may decide otherwise:

“The property is just on the market,” says Damien. 

“While we’re hoping to sell it in one lot, I have an offer on 15 acres of the property at the moment of €200,000.”

The interest and the price are indicative of the strong attraction to land that evident in all corners of Ireland at the moment.

With good quality land parcels, the interest is even sharper and good land in this part of Munster has been getting between €12,000 and €15,000 per acre over the last year or so.

Most of the holding (29 acres) is in stubble, with nine acres in grass and the remaining 1.5 acres consisting of rocky outcrop.

The price expectation is in the region of €14,000/acre – a price consistent with previous recent sales.

Milk prices on the up across the country

