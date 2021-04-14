Marts Report: Farmers are in favour of buying and selling online post-pandemic

|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Fr
|
steer
|
670kg
|
1300
|
2
|
Fr
|
steers
|
490kg
|
930
|
2
|
Hr
|
steers
|
680kg
|
1400
|
2
|
Hr
|
steers
|
356kg
|
760
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
725kg
|
1580
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
510kg
|
910
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
465kg
|
790
One of the findings of a comprehensive farm report carried out by Ifac and featuring today on this paper is that 70% of farmers are in favour of buying and selling online in the mart post-pandemic. Well of course they are. Combined, I presume, with the traditional sale.
Mart auctioneers were able to juggle both a few months back when restrictions were eased, I'm sure they will be able to juggle all once again, when we taste freedom.
When it comes to an outlet to sell your cattle, the more options the better. And as for buyers, when it works, the online system is terrific.
Alas it doesn't always work. I was approached yet again this week by another buyer who was less than happy and complained bitterly about the online bidding process. He claimed his mart was denying he had placed bids on cattle when he categorically says that he did.
Now whatever about farmers embracing technology, the folks behind our broadband need to embrace our need for a more reliable service. The online system hasn't been all plain sailing.
In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €135 to €730 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.85/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.15/kg to €2.45/kg. Heifers made from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg. Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.25/kg to €2.80/kg. Dairy stock on Saturday made from 1350 to 2000 a head.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
Fr
|
steers
|
713kg
|
1340
|
4
|
Fr
|
steers
|
450kg
|
2
|
AA
|
steers
|
632kg
|
1430
|
5
|
Hr
|
steers
|
513kg
|
1100
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
780kg
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
685
|
1610
|
3
|
AA
|
heifer
|
478kg
|
1010
Next to Dungarvan mart and to mart manager, Ger Flynn.
"We had an exceptional sale on Monday with prices well ahead of last week, reflecting a stronger beef trade.
"All store cattle prices were stronger than last week, especially for store heifers.
"An excellent trade for dry cows, with quality suckler cows making up to €2/kg."
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
2
|
Lm
|
steers
|
505kg
|
1290
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
545kg
|
1200
|
6
|
Hr
|
steers
|
457kg
|
1040
|
8
|
Fr
|
steers
|
559kg
|
1100
|
4
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
368kg
|
810
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
880kg
|
1610
|
1
|
Ch
|
cow
|
725kg
|
1430
To Skibbereen next and mart manager, Denis O'Donoghue, who reported "a big sale with a good trade once again with plenty of farmers buying stock for grass."
On Friday last dry cows in Skibbereen sold from €100 to €850 with the kilo. Continental bullocks made from €320 to €835 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €270 to €635 with the kilo.
Heifers here made from €260 to €860 with their weight. Weanling bulls on Friday sold from €220 to €475 with their weight. Weanling bulls made from €280 to €680 with their weight.
|
Skibbereen
|
Friday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
Lm
|
steer
|
540kg
|
1330
|
1
|
Ch
|
steer
|
685kg
|
1520
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
450kg
|
1010
|
5
|
Hr
|
steers
|
485kg
|
1100
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
527kg
|
1160
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
775kg
|
1450
|
1
|
Sim
|
cow
|
865kg
|
1680
Calves Bandon Monday
Fr Bulls €45 to €200
Fr Heifers €270 to €390
HE/AA Bulls €135 to €410
HE/AA Heifers €120 to €350
Cont Bulls up to €395
Cont heifers up to €365