Marts Report: Farmers are in favour of buying and selling online post-pandemic

I understand that the children have been away from school for some time.

I know how they can get on your nerves.

I also crave that bit of time to be on my own.

Nevertheless, the determination of some to get their children back to school last Monday morning took the biscuit.

Not since the days of the California gold rush has such speed been witnessed.

Not since the days when Mario Andretti was let loose on the world has such vigour been seen behind the wheel.

The delivery, and indeed offloading, of children at the school gate, a bit like the letting out of calves for their first taste of grass, should be done with restraint.

Rushing has never been of benefit to either child or beast.

The youngsters of today have been cooped up at home for almost a year.

Surely five minutes more in your company isn’t going to drive you crazier than you already are.

I did my best on Monday, with regards to chivalry.

I encouraged people to go ahead of me.

I pulled in where I could.

I waved on fellow road users politely, and even smiled on occasions.

But at the end of the day, there is only so much kindness one man can show.

I understand the demands that are on people to get from A to B these days. I understand the time constraints.

But the same demands are on us all.

Most of us here in the countryside have to make our way to school by travelling along bumpy, narrow boreens.

It’s not a road paved like the Grand Prix circuit of Monte Carlo, so why are many driving as if it is?

Cop on and slow down.

That’s my message for today and indeed for this week.

I will now go to the marts but I am in right bad form over the mad driving of some.

We will begin our look at the marts with Bandon, where the only panic is about ensuring your mobile phone has enough battery life and data space to see you through a busy day of buying and selling.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Fr steer 670kg 1300 2 Fr steers 490kg 930 2 Hr steers 680kg 1400 2 Hr steers 356kg 760 1 Ch steer 725kg 1580 1 Fr cow 510kg 910 1 Fr cow 465kg 790

One of the findings of a comprehensive farm report carried out by Ifac and featuring today on this paper is that 70% of farmers are in favour of buying and selling online in the mart post-pandemic. Well of course they are. Combined, I presume, with the traditional sale.

Mart auctioneers were able to juggle both a few months back when restrictions were eased, I'm sure they will be able to juggle all once again, when we taste freedom.

When it comes to an outlet to sell your cattle, the more options the better. And as for buyers, when it works, the online system is terrific.

Alas it doesn't always work. I was approached yet again this week by another buyer who was less than happy and complained bitterly about the online bidding process. He claimed his mart was denying he had placed bids on cattle when he categorically says that he did.

Now whatever about farmers embracing technology, the folks behind our broadband need to embrace our need for a more reliable service. The online system hasn't been all plain sailing.

In Macroom on Saturday dry cows sold from €135 to €730 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.85/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.15/kg to €2.45/kg. Heifers made from €1.90/kg to €2.40/kg. Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.25/kg to €2.80/kg. Dairy stock on Saturday made from 1350 to 2000 a head.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Fr steers 713kg 1340 4 Fr steers 450kg 2 AA steers 632kg 1430 5 Hr steers 513kg 1100 1 Lm steer 780kg 1 Lm heifer 685 1610 3 AA heifer 478kg 1010

Next to Dungarvan mart and to mart manager, Ger Flynn.

"We had an exceptional sale on Monday with prices well ahead of last week, reflecting a stronger beef trade.

"All store cattle prices were stronger than last week, especially for store heifers.

"An excellent trade for dry cows, with quality suckler cows making up to €2/kg."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Lm steers 505kg 1290 5 AA steers 545kg 1200 6 Hr steers 457kg 1040 8 Fr steers 559kg 1100 4 Hr heifers 368kg 810 1 Lm cow 880kg 1610 1 Ch cow 725kg 1430

To Skibbereen next and mart manager, Denis O'Donoghue, who reported "a big sale with a good trade once again with plenty of farmers buying stock for grass."

On Friday last dry cows in Skibbereen sold from €100 to €850 with the kilo. Continental bullocks made from €320 to €835 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €270 to €635 with the kilo.

Heifers here made from €260 to €860 with their weight. Weanling bulls on Friday sold from €220 to €475 with their weight. Weanling bulls made from €280 to €680 with their weight.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 540kg 1330 1 Ch steer 685kg 1520 1 AA steer 450kg 1010 5 Hr steers 485kg 1100 4 AA steers 527kg 1160 1 AA cow 775kg 1450 1 Sim cow 865kg 1680

Calves Bandon Monday

Fr Bulls €45 to €200

Fr Heifers €270 to €390

HE/AA Bulls €135 to €410

HE/AA Heifers €120 to €350

Cont Bulls up to €395

Cont heifers up to €365