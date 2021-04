Co Cork will get €4,118,289 share of the €65 million in LEADER aid for 2021 and 2022

Co Cork will get €4,118,289 of the €65 million in LEADER grants for locally-led rural development projects in 2021 and 2022.

The allocations are €1,504,409 to North Cork, €1,131,976 to South Cork, and €1,481,904 to West Cork.

Local groups can apply for funding immediately.

Elsewhere in Munster, funding is €2,635,521 in Co Clare, and €3,019,507 in Co Kerry.

There’s €2,740,812 in Co Limerick, €2,985,108 in Co Tipperary, and €2,222,644 in Co Waterford.

“Every town, village and parish is different, and that means the people best placed to effect change in their communities are the people who live there,” said the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

“LEADER has always been about a ground-up, community-led approach, and that’s why I am delighted to announce details of this new €70million fund today.”

Of the total €70m in funding, €3m is allocated to support the LEADER co-operation measure which encourages rural areas to work together on collaborative projects, and €2m goes to prepare for the next LEADER programme after 2022.

Minister Humphreys said LEADER funding will support locally-led projects which focus on themes such as building capacity and empowering local communities, embracing opportunities in the green economy, supporting remote working and the digital transformation, developing our outdoor amenities and creating jobs in rural areas.

LEADER, co-financed by the EU, is delivered by 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs) which are partnerships of public and private entities.

LAGs are responsible for identifying and helping to develop local projects which support economic development, social inclusion and rural environment.

Minister Humphreys said, “The new programme is now open for applications, and I would encourage communities and local enterprises who wish to avail of funding to make contact with their Local Development Company to discuss how the LEADER Programme can assist their plans.”

“If the pandemic has taught us anything it is to think outside the box, so if you have an innovative idea that can make a real difference in your community, then pick up the phone and contact your local LEADER company today.”

The local LEADER companies in Munster are:

Clare Local Development Company Ltd (065-686 6800);

Avondhu Blackwater Partnership CLG (022- 46580);

Ballyhoura Development Ltd (063- 91300);

IRD Duhallow Ltd (029- 60633);

South and East Cork Area Development Partnership CLG (021-461 3432);

Údarás na Gaeltachta (066-915 0100);

Comhar na nOileán Teoranta (099- 75096);

South Kerry Development Partnership Ltd (066-947 2724);

North, East & West Kerry Development (066-718 0190);

West Limerick Resources (069- 62222);

North Tipperary LEADER Partnership (067- 56676);

South Tipperary Development Company (052-744 2652);

Waterford LEADER Partnership CLG (058- 54646).

Minister Humphreys said the LEADER funding will support locally-led projects which focus on many of the key themes of the recently launched Our Rural Future policy, such as building capacity and empowering local communities.