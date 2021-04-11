'Appealing' North Kerry residential farm garnering interest 

A 63.5-acre residential farm located in North Kerry close to County Limerick border is cutting an appealing presence in the local market.

The property is in the townland of Aughrim, 1.5km east of the village of Moyvane and 4km east of the N69 (Limerick-Tralee road).

It is 18km north of Abbeyfeale and 10km from Tarbert.

According to selling agent – Abbeyfeale-based auctioneer Maurice Stack of Sherry Fitzgerald Stack – there is good interest in the property.

“There’s a good deal of interest already with plenty of enquiries coming in all the time,” says Maurice.

“This is a good farm. There might be a little bit of it that would need drainage – maybe 8 to 10 acres of it – but it’s good quality grassland in the main.”

The roadside holding is being sold in one parcel with no plans to subdivide.

The lands have a central roadway and there are water connections to all paddocks, with mains water also available as an additional source, if required.

As well as the four-bedroom detached residence, there is a collection of outbuildings.

“It was a dairy farm at one stage,” says Maurice, “and the milking parlour is still there.”

As well as the parlour, there is also a slatted shed, a three-bay double tank, machinery shed, storage shed and various other outbuildings.

“The outbuildings are very good.

"The house needs a little modernisation – there is central heating and everything in it but it just needs some internal renovations or modernisation that needs to be done.”

The next use for this farm isn’t necessarily going to be dairying but this is the kind of property that could suit a farmer looking to start off in dairying and it’s in a part of the country with plenty of dairy farming tradition and with plenty of Kerry Co-op shares looking to invest in a substantial piece of land.

“The main gas line is passing by the road so it could be connected to the mains gas also if one wanted to do so,” adds Maurice.

“It has a lot going for it – it’s south-facing and there’s even a lovely view from it as well. It isn’t high up or exposed but there’s a lovely sweep of open countryside around it.”

There are Single Farm Payments of €4,400 per annum going with the farm, as well as an additional €2,380 in Disadvantaged Area payments.

At the time of writing, the agent said, there were already three active bidders on the farm, with the highest bid at €500,000.

There is still some way to go yet as the price guide is set at €900,000 (€14,000/acre).