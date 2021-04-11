'Appealing' North Kerry residential farm garnering interest 

It's a good farm with eight to ten acres in need of drainage...
'Appealing' North Kerry residential farm garnering interest 

The house on the 63.5 acre residential farm for sale at Aughrim, Moyvane, Co Kerry. File Picture.  

Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

A 63.5-acre residential farm located in North Kerry close to County Limerick border is cutting an appealing presence in the local market. 

The property is in the townland of Aughrim, 1.5km east of the village of Moyvane and 4km east of the N69 (Limerick-Tralee road). 

It is 18km north of Abbeyfeale and 10km from Tarbert.

According to selling agent – Abbeyfeale-based auctioneer Maurice Stack of Sherry Fitzgerald Stack – there is good interest in the property.

“There’s a good deal of interest already with plenty of enquiries coming in all the time,” says Maurice. 

“This is a good farm. There might be a little bit of it that would need drainage – maybe 8 to 10 acres of it – but it’s good quality grassland in the main.”

The roadside holding is being sold in one parcel with no plans to subdivide. 

The lands have a central roadway and there are water connections to all paddocks, with mains water also available as an additional source, if required. 

As well as the four-bedroom detached residence, there is a collection of outbuildings.

“It was a dairy farm at one stage,” says Maurice, “and the milking parlour is still there.”

As well as the parlour, there is also a slatted shed, a three-bay double tank, machinery shed, storage shed and various other outbuildings.

“The outbuildings are very good. 

"The house needs a little modernisation – there is central heating and everything in it but it just needs some internal renovations or modernisation that needs to be done.”

The next use for this farm isn’t necessarily going to be dairying but this is the kind of property that could suit a farmer looking to start off in dairying and it’s in a part of the country with plenty of dairy farming tradition and with plenty of Kerry Co-op shares looking to invest in a substantial piece of land.

“The main gas line is passing by the road so it could be connected to the mains gas also if one wanted to do so,” adds Maurice. 

“It has a lot going for it – it’s south-facing and there’s even a lovely view from it as well. It isn’t high up or exposed but there’s a lovely sweep of open countryside around it.”

There are Single Farm Payments of €4,400 per annum going with the farm, as well as an additional €2,380 in Disadvantaged Area payments.

At the time of writing, the agent said, there were already three active bidders on the farm, with the highest bid at €500,000. 

There is still some way to go yet as the price guide is set at €900,000 (€14,000/acre).

Read More

30 months and QA the most important bonus criteria...

More in this section

Macra na Feirme elects its 38th President Macra na Feirme elects its 38th President
30 months and QA the most important bonus criteria... 30 months and QA the most important bonus criteria...
Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle gets set to retire Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle gets set to retire
'Appealing' North Kerry residential farm garnering interest 

Cork reaping rewards of Glanbia’s global performance despite Covid-19 challenges

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices