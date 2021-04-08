Why can’t beef business run as smoothly as dairy industry?

Beef processors got a telling-off from Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue at the Beef Taskforce meeting in March, about the manner in which they informed farmers about a February price cut, and about changes to breed bonuses and weight limits.

With the minister always at pains to explain that prices for beef are a commercial matter which he or his Department has no role in determining, that was probably as stiff as he can get with processors, unless his temper gets the better of him.

And well it might, because the beef industry is by far the greatest source of complaints to the minister from all the stakeholders he has to keep happy.

There’s a new beef crisis every few months.

Meanwhile, the rest of the agri-food industry runs relatively smoothly.

As if that wasn’t enough, the beef business, and the meat industry generally, is portrayed as a bogey-man by the opposition politicians forever looking to trip up the Government and its ministers.

Yet, some would say that the Minister (but even more so, the EU whose funds the Minister distributes) effectively subsidises the beef industry, by throwing money at the farmers who never stop complaining that processors don’t pay them enough for their beef cattle.

The main reason these farmers can still survive is reliance on the €1.2 billion in direct payments that comes from the EU, distributed via the Minister’s Department.

They also draw heavily from the Government allocation of more than €450 million for schemes like GLAS and ANC, supporting livestock farmers mainly.

The majority of beneficiaries from €79 million in new funding for pilot measures in the agri environment area (including the new results-based pilot programme) will also be livestock farmers.

Then again, these farmers are the lifeblood of many rural communities, as the minister said last week when presenting expenditure estimates for his Department in 2021.

Hence the 2021 estimate provides €102m for them, in targeted supports, including more than €85m to support sustainable beef farming.

It is only sustainable with the help of EU and national money, such as €40m for the extension of the Beef Data and Genomics Programme, €40m for the BEEP-S Scheme, and €5m for the new weighing measure to support beef farmers rearing dairy calves.

There’s also €6 million to promote Irish suckler beef abroad.

And beef farmers will get their share too of the €80m annual provision for the TAMS scheme to support investment on farms.

The beef industry also depends on government funding for the Meat Inspection Service, and the Department’s laboratories, and the 70-year-old bovine TB eradication scheme.

Even the EU has got tired of propping up the TB scheme, having reduced its annual spend to about €7m of the €92m cost in 2019, with farmers paying €35m and the state €50m. With the incidence of the disease in herds rising since 2016, these sums are climbing each year.

For every million that his government has to find for beef farmers, the minister has to fight hard, especially now with Covid-19 having left the economy in recession, and the public debt level one of the highest in the world.

Targeted schemes to support beef farming were even more costly last year, with a once-off €46.6m beef finisher scheme in the middle of last year, to make up for low prices paid for their cattle.

The Minister will justifiably say that it’s all worthwhile to protect €14.2 billion of food and drink exports, of which meat and livestock accounted for €3.4bn.

However, he may well ask why can’t the beef business run as smoothly as dairy (€5bn of exports); or the drinks business (€1.3bn of exports), and not be so dependent on government and EU subsidies?

When the price for beef cattle dropped from €4 per kg in January to €3.70 in February, the Government came under renewed fire from beef farmers’ representatives.

From the Taoiseach down, the Government held the line that all markets fluctuate, and the beef market is especially exposed due to reliance on international trade and the food service and hospitality markets, where the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 crisis and Brexit are even greater.

They were proved right, with statistics recently revealing that Irish beef exports plummeted nearly 40% in January to the UK, which takes nearly half of Ireland’s beef production.

However, there will be no let-up in pressure on the Government to get tough with the beef industry, after the latest EU figures show prices for beef cattle here in the week ending March 21 were 12% behind the price in Northern Ireland, and more than 15% behind the price in Great Britain.

The price here is only a fraction ahead of the EU average.

The Government keeps pointing to its hundreds of millions of euros every year to support beef farmer incomes, when many would prefer to see a forensic examination of prices paid for beef cattle, rather than much of the tangential investigations stemming from the Beef Taskforce.

Maybe the Government is kicking that can down the road until it appoints a National Food Ombudsman (NFO), as promised in the Programme for Government (and as part of enforcing the EU’s Unfair Trading Practices Directive in Ireland).

The minister is quick to point out that neither the NFO, nor any public authority, will have the power to determine the prices paid by meat processors, but has said he is considering how to include price transparency and reporting as part of the Food Ombudsman’s functions.