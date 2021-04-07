Macra na Feirme elects its 38th President

­­­John Keane is the 38th president of Macra na Feirme, after this week’s Presidential and Vice-Presidential election counts.

Keane is the fourth Tipperary Macra member, following TJ Maher, Seamus Hayes, and PJ Meagher.

From a total poll of 117, he surpassed the quota with 105 votes, a surplus of 45 over the quota.

He thanked clubs and members who voted for him, and commiserated with election rival Daniel Long, also a Tipperary nominee.

Current National President Thomas Duffy congratulated John on his appointment and wished him well.

“I know that all the candidates elected today will be able to meet the challenges and lead Macra to greater heights.

"Well done to all candidates who put themselves forward for the election,” said Mr Duffy.

In the Munster Vice-Presidential ballot, Elaine Houlihan from Kilmallock Macra Club, Co Limerick was elected.

Her election rival was Áine McCarthy, Co Cork, an Imokilly region and Killeagh club member.

Luna Orofiamma, Ramor Macra, the incoming NorthWest Vice-President, and Claire Gough, Athboy Macra, the incoming Leinster Vice President, were declared elected unopposed for their positions.

The new president and three new vice-presidents will take up their positions at Macra’s National AGM on May 15.

Although a member of the Devils Bit Macra Club in North Tipperary, John Keane is a full-time dairy and beef farmer across the border in Co Laois.

He is a co-founder of the Make the Moove Initiative, a farmer-driven, farmer-led programme promoting positive mental health among farmers and rural people, with the ultimate goal of a nationwide network.

Munster Vice-President Elaine Houlihan from Kilmallock is a physiotherapist, a part-time farmer, and a secretarial assistant to Independent Limerick County TD Richard O'Donoghue.

NorthWest Vice-President Luna Orofiamma is a financial consultant and sheep farmer.

Leinster Vice-President Claire Gough is a clerical officer.