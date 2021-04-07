'Tempting' 43 acre residential farm for sale in Cork 

Located in an area of mid-Cork steeped in dairy farming lore, a 43-acre residential farm currently listed with Macroom auctioneer Killian Lynch is new to the market.

It isn’t surprising to see that there is already strong interest building up in the farm in question, according to Killian, with some interest from people simply looking to move to the countryside.

“It’s a probate sale and the lands have been leased out for a long number of years.

"There’s plenty of road frontage on it and it’s mostly good-quality dry land that is only in need of re-seeding to bring it up.”

The holding is in the townland of Glounalough, 16km northeast of Macroom and 11km west of Donoughmore.

Although the public road divides the farm into two separate parts, there aren’t any plans to sell it in lots.

The auctioneer says that if offers develop in that way, the owners wouldn’t rule out selling the two parts separately, as long as they were being sold at the same time.

“The house and outbuildings are on approximately 26 acres,” says Killian, “with the remaining 17 acres on the other section.

"Of that section, there are about five acres or so of very poor ground.”

The house is in good condition and accommodation includes three bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.

In addition, there is a derelict traditional farmhouse on the property, as well as some old outbuildings.

The price guide of €400,000 (€9,300/acre) will tempt both farmer and non-farmer.