​​​​​Wife's haircut won't land me in hot water

I needed a haircut over the weekend, for I was beginning to look very wild. So I resolved to go to my nearest Garda station, to see when they might fit me in.

I know the local Sergeant, he's a good man. But I'm not sure how good he is with a scissors. He might be like Edward Scissorhands. Then again he could be like Mr Butterfingers. And maybe it's only the guards of Dublin who are allowed cut hair on the side, and indeed on the top too.

Like the Dublin senior football team, who love an early morning kick around, perhaps the rules for Covid in Dublin are very different from the rules that apply to you and me.

Anyhow, in the finish, I decided against it, for fear I might land myself in front of a magistrate, and have to explain to a man wearing a wig why cutting my hair is so important. He might not understand at all. He might suggest I buy a wig too.

Then, my missus offered to do the job, right here in the house, for free, and without troubling any magistrate. She has a heart of gold.

All she needed was plenty of elbow room and for me to sit still while she applied the shears to all the right places. I was a willing guinea pig too, for as I mentioned,I was in a right state. I was beginning to look like Worzel Gummidge.

Now, while the shearing of a husband is a far cry from, let's say, the shearing of a mature ram, both jobs still carry risks, and require a good eye and strong will.

For starters, the husband, unlike the ram, can be hauled into place without the need to drag him there by the hind leg. However, keeping him there can put demands on the shearer.

"Would you ever keep your head upright?" my missus pleaded, before we began at all. To which I replied "Sure, upright or drooped, isn't it the same head I have."

And, while the job of shearing a sheep can be tackled with gusto once the beast is in place, with regards to a husband, it's a job where the shearer always needs to be wary.

A ram is not particular as to where the wool is shorn, a man, particularly one of my vintage and beyond, is always cautious when the shears are applied to parts barren enough to begin with.

The crown of the head, to highlight one main hotspot, like the Temple of Mahabodhi, is a place of special sanctuary. A spot where great care and consideration is needed.

You can't just head up there helter-skelter, with the scissors swinging wildly. You snip each hair as you would prune the delicate branches of a Japanese maple tree.

As for the sides and back, here the world is your oyster. The hair grows in this region like the wild grasses of the African savannah. Hack away all you like. It will return, just like moss returns to an old damp wall.

In the end, I'm glad to report, my missus covered the ground with great expertise. The first cut out of the way, the second not due until September.

Now, let's hope I don't have the law at my door, quizzing me on who cut my hair in my own kitchen and in such a wonderful way, I might add.

I'll tell them it was done by the missus, and that the guards of Dublin couldn't have done a better job.