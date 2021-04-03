Kidneys rarely troublesome in bovines but are still fascinating

It was quite some while now, when I went to England with a group of friends to watch our favourite football team playing.

The buzz was something else, as we headed out along the road to the stadium.

In those days, you could not see the line-ups on the mobile phone like you can today, so we had to wait until we got to the ground, programme in hand, and heard the team announced over the loudspeaker.

The noise was ear shattering and the banter was electric, and as the game progressed, the excitement grew.

At half-time, we queued up to get some grub and refreshments.

I will always remember the steak and kidney pie with mushy peas on the side.

That seemed to be the staple diet around those parts, so why be any different.

I reminisced a bit about this recently, as I was examining a few kidneys on the table at the meat factory.

What an amazing organ, I thought.

The bovine is no different to any other vertebrate (human or animal), in that they have two kidneys.

They vary in shape and size from animal to animal, but the functions that they carry out are the same.

Basically, they are the filtration system of the body.

They have blood brought into them by the renal artery, and it leaves through the renal vein.

In the meantime, the kidney takes out all the toxins in the blood, which are put into the waste pipe called the ureter, which brings the waste down to the bladder, where it is stored until there is enough to expel as urine.

This isn’t all the kidney does, however.

If we drink too much water, the kidney balances this so that the correct amount of water is in the blood system.

It also balances various electrolytes like sodium, potassium, calcium etc.

In this way it keeps control of the acid-base levels of fluids in the body.

It also makes certain hormones that help with control of blood pressure and production of red blood cells in the body.

Overall, it is just a fantastic piece of work.

Generally, in the bovine, the kidney does not cause a tremendous amount of trouble.

The urine it produces can often give us a clue to help us with a diagnosis.

Study of the urine (urinalysis) is carried out routinely in humans, dogs and cats, etc, but not so much in the bovine.

The one thing I routinely check the urine for is presence of ketones.

These are by-products of digestion of body fat for energy.

This often happens in the transition period around calving.

Because of certain illnesses, it can also happen if the animal does not eat enough for the required amount of energy for maintenance, and the body looks to any excess fat it can burn, to gain the extra energy.

This becomes a vicious circle process.

Sometimes, we may find blood in the urine.

Traditionally this was “redwater”, caused by a parasite that lives in the saliva of ticks.

When the tick sucked blood from an animal, the parasite entered the animal’s blood stream, where it multiplied in the red blood cells, bursting them so that the damaged blood was excreted through the kidney and into the urine.

With the advent of grassland management in intensively farmed areas of the country, we rarely see “redwater” nowadays.

The appearance of blood in the urine can also be caused by kidney infections, bladder infections and by certain poisonings like fern poisoning. Other symptoms will eventually help us differentiate what the cause is.

Other problems like kidney stones and cancers, while common in dogs and humans, are almost never diagnosed in the bovine.

Maybe this has to do with their diet!

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.