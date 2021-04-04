Mixed reaction from farmer organisations to 'Our Rural Future'

Farmer reaction to the Our Rural Future plan has been mixed.

ICMSA pointed to how farming and food production is not just an element of Ireland’s rural economy, “it is Ireland’s rural economy”.

“We think that a rural development policy document that doesn’t recognise that is fundamentally deficient,” the organisation’s president, Pat McCormack said.

However, IFA said the plan “does acknowledge the central role played by the agri-food sector outside of the main cities”.

Mr McCormack said that those looking for detailed planning and commitment in the plan “would look in vain”.

“Everything about the way that farming is dealt with in the document screams ‘managed downgrading’ of the sector,” he continued.

“I stand to be corrected, but I was unable to see the words ‘commercial farming’ mentioned even once.

“This does not bode well if the department charged with taking rural Ireland forward over the next five years fails to recognise and name the one sector that has proved repeatedly that it has the capacity to do just that.

“No amount of farmers’ markets will replace the economic input provided by our world-class commercial farming and processing sector.”

He went on to say that what farmers appeared to be getting from the plan was a multitude of relatively small initiatives that cannot and will not allay farmers’ fears of being an add-on component to the rural Ireland envisaged by some elements in government and the media.

“The reality and everyone knows it is that agriculture is the primary economic driver and the critical component which sustains rural communities.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the Our Rural Future plan “must be implemented” without delay.

“Much of what is contained in the report about farming and food is already in train, or refers to commitments that have been made before, but have yet to be implemented,” he added.

“It does acknowledge the central role played by the agri-food sector outside of the main cities and for the sector to maintain its contribution, the Government has to pursue policies that allow it to grow.”

He went on to acknowledge that while the plan raised “valid aspirations” about what exactly is needed to develop the economy on a regional basis, it contained initiatives which “are reheated”.

“For example, the single biggest barrier to making rural communities more attractive places to live and work is the lack of broadband,” Mr Cullinan continued.

“Unless this is rectified, it remains very difficult for families in rural areas to function.

“The same applies to other services, roads, transport, banking, which require upgrading if they’re to be fit for purpose.”

Macra na Feirme welcomed the focus on remote working in the Government’s blueprint to transform rural Ireland.

Macra national president Thomas Duffy said: “Young people living in tural Ireland had to abruptly adjust to the ‘new normal’ of working from home without the essential amenities that are often taken for granted.

“As plans are put in place to return to offices, the excuse of poor broadband speed and other distractions is less likely to be tolerated, and so the acceleration of the National Broadband Plan is a must.”

He said Covid-19 brought to light both the advantages and disadvantages of living and working in rural Ireland.

Macra welcomed the Our Rural Future commitment to create a Rural Youth Assembly to represent the views of young people living in or who wish to live in rural Ireland.

Macra rural youth chairman Shane Quigley said: “We have to ensure that young people are able to find employment and raise their families in the rural communities where they live.”

Macra welcomed the plan’s recognition that succession and gender disparity in agriculture are acutely linked, but said its ambitious targets for agriculture’s transition to low emissions will need better land mobility and at least 4% of all direct payments in the next CAP directed towards generational renewal in farming.