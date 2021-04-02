4c extra takes pig prices over €1.60/kg

IFA has welcomed last Friday’s 4c/kg increase taking prices quoted for pigs over €1.60/kg, with take-home prices after bargaining and bonuses leaving the average net pig price range at up to €1.62-1.64/kg (with 87c to €1/kg deadweight quoted for sows, according to IFA).

IFA says one of the highest prices on offer is quoted by Karro in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Karro ’s parent company, Eight Fifty Food Group, has now been purchased by Canadian multi-protein producer Sofina Foods Inc.