4c extra takes pig prices over €1.60/kg

One of the highest prices has been quoted by Karro...
Karro is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across the UK and Ireland. File Picture.  

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 17:00
Stephen Cadogan

IFA has welcomed last Friday’s 4c/kg increase taking prices quoted for pigs over €1.60/kg, with take-home prices after bargaining and bonuses leaving the average net pig price range at up to €1.62-1.64/kg (with 87c to €1/kg deadweight quoted for sows, according to IFA).

IFA says one of the highest prices on offer is quoted by Karro in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Karro ’s parent company, Eight Fifty Food Group, has now been purchased by Canadian multi-protein producer Sofina Foods Inc.

Karro is one of the largest processors and suppliers of products across the UK and Ireland.

Sofina Foods is one of Canada’s largest food producers and leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers.

