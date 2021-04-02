Farmers wait patiently for direction on climate action

You can’t blame farmers for being businesslike about climate action.

Many concerned citizens may find that difficult to take.

They are ready to change how they live, to play their part in trying to reverse climate change.

They can take the UN Citizens Climate Pledge, using its online calculator to measure their climate footprint so they understand better how much greenhouse gas their daily activities emit.

Then they know how to reduce their emissions, perhaps by cycling or public transportation, driving an electric vehicle, reducing electricity consumption at home, switching to a provider offering renewable energy, changing personal consumption habits, etc.

They can compensate for or offset their unavoidable emissions by buying UN Certified Emissions Reductions, thus investing in sustainable development projects.

It’s that easy for them to become climate neutral.

Farmers or anyone else in business can follow the same route — unless it damages their business to the extent that their ability to earn a living and support their families is adversely affected.

There’s an added difficulty for farmers.

How they do business is determined less by their own wishes than by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy and how our own government applies the CAP here.

Irish farmers have to jump through a lot of hoops in order to qualify for the CAP’s annual €1.2bn of farmer support payments.

This is the framework in which ambitious farmers have to fit, while seeking to maximise their incomes.

Now, there are huge changes afoot in that framework, as the EU insists that its Green Deal plan to make the economy sustainable, restore biodiversity, and cut pollution, is built into the CAP from 2023, in the ongoing CAP reform negotiations.

At the same time, there are societal pressures on farmers to do more for climate action, biodiversity, and the environment generally.

So, change towards carbon-neutral farming is becoming more and more inevitable, if you are a farmer.

Farmer lobbyists are making their voices heard, putting their side of the story, making sure their business interests are accommodated in any proposed changes.

For conventional (as opposed to organic) farmers, it is primarily about adapting their businesses as best they can to whatever changes are agreed.

Some of these changes may enable farmers to usefully diversify their businesses, by switching from food production to carbon sequestration, for example.

Or going organic is looking like a more and more attractive farm business option.

Farmers see how the winds of change are blowing, and hope that they can find profitable niches in the change.

However, they need prompt guidance from their lords and masters, the EU and the government.

The last thing farmers want is a long, drawn-out period of indecision on where they fit in the climate action future.

That would leave them unable to commit to plan their future in food production, and how that might change.

Unfortunately, EU and government decisions take forever, literally.

Since the early 1990s, care for the environment has been prominent in the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

But it wasn’t until 2014 that climate action became the spending area for €104bn, or 25%, of the CAP budget.

That meant that nearly every scheme which trickled down from Brussels, through our own government, and onto farms, had a climate action element in it.

Included are GLAS, the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes, the Organic Farming Scheme, the new Straw Incorporation Measure, Greening Payments, BEEP-S, the BDGP, and forestry schemes.

Now comes the Climate Bill, from which the Climate Action Plan 2021 will be prepared.

In the meantime, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the publication of the interim annex of actions, as a mechanism to ensure that progress on climate action continues.

However, it has really been baby steps all the way at government level.

Irish agriculture is a dynamic sector that has made great progress in certain areas in recent years.

Farmers provided the raw materials for an increase of exports of food and drink from Ireland of 67% since 2010. After EU milk quotas were scrapped in 2015, dairy farmers increased production from 6.4bn litres in 2015 to 8.3bn litres in 2020.

They were helped by the government to achieve these advances.

Compared to those achievements, progress in climate action has been puny.

And it is likely to remain so for quite a while yet, with the interim annex of actions being more about research and reviews than real progress, and whatever measures might eventually be agreed are likely not to be put into action until the new CAP is agreed from 2023.

Then significant multi- annual EU money will become available for climate measures.

The interim annex of actions reveals it’s only now that research is being carried to check for potential food residues arising from fertilisers such as protected urea, which many farmers are already using in order to reduce emissions, as advised by Teagasc.

Among the planned and ongoing research and reviews and feasibility studies is an investigation of how reducing the finishing age of beef would work.

There are studies going on of manure storage options, and of biorefining.

The interim annex of actions includes an updated feasibility study on anaerobic digestion, an option which other EU countries have adopted for decades, and which is popular in Northern Ireland, but which was never meaningfully encouraged here.

There’s a host of forestry measures, including a commitment to continue to incentivise private afforestation through 100% establishment grants and 15-year premiums for private afforestation.

That’s as should be, because of the pre-eminent role of forestry in carbon sequestration.

Unfortunately, the Government apparently failed to anticipate the effect of EU environmental legislation on our forestry planting programme, which has ground to a halt because licensing of afforestation projects by the Department of Agriculture takes nine months on average.

Farm organisations would probably like to claim credit for delaying the effects of climate action for their members.

However, the slow rate of progress instead indicates that the Government isn’t really interested, or is too taken up with dealing with other, higher priorities.

As a result, Irish agriculture is far from biting the bullet of climate action.

At the other end of the spectrum, climate action activists want half of the national herd removed, and wholesale land abandonment.

Farmers are caught in the middle, waiting for the EU and our government to announce farmers’ role in climate action.