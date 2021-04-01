Taskforce hears of new beef pay option

Teagasc researchers have said the current technology for classifying beef carcases could be further developed for “cuts-based” payments to farmers, allowing payment to farmers for cattle to be better aligned to the beef breeding programme.

In their recent report to the Beef Task Force, Paul Crosson and Laurence Shalloo described how multiple component pricing (MCP) could provide more detailed signals for cattle farmers to breed animals with the attributes desired by consumers of beef.

MCP could better reflect market returns for different beef cuts, and market preferences.

It would allow specification cut-offs based on the size of cuts rather than the size of an animal.

And the Teagasc researchers said it would allow additional components to be included in pricing, such as marbling in certain beef cuts.

With MCP, each carcase component that has a value could be included in the price, and the items that have a cost are also included.

It could resemble the A plus B minus C system used for milk pricing, in which protein has a value (A), fat has a value (B), and processing has a cost (C).

The equivalent multiple component pricing in beef could have the high-value striploin, fillet, rump, and cube roll (A); the medium value topside, knuckle, silverside flat, and eye of round (B); the lower value flank, brisket, chuck and neck, heel/shank, chuck tender, and leg of mutton or thick rib cut (C); the fifth quarter offal (D); and processing costs (E); to arrive at a carcass value of A plus B plus C plus D minus E.

MCP could be based on estimating each beef cut by using a modified version of the existing video image analysis (VIA) which is used for beef classification.

VIA involves taking images of a carcass with one or more cameras, then applying specialised software to extract data from them, such as lengths, areas, volumes, angles and colours.

Further software is then used to process these data, to predict the conformation class and fat class.

The modified VIA could be used to predict meat cut yields, in addition to conformation and fat.

The MCP report to the Beef Task Force followed Teagasc being asked to carry out an in-depth study of revised systems of beef cattle pricing.

The researchers reviewed the current pricing model and meat processing technologies and presented an overview of the “cuts-based” pricing concept.

In their technology overview, the Teagasc experts said VIA can determine subcutaneous fat cover, but loses accuracy as the fat depth increases, and is poor at prediction of intramuscular fat.

They said Computed Tomography (CT scan, as used in medicine) is the “gold-standard” method.

The Teagasc experts said feedback and further research on MCP are required, but noted that Ireland has historically been an innovator in carcass grading systems.

Pre-automation, manual classification was done by a large team of DAFM staff.

Ireland was first to adopt automated grading by VIA in 2004 (following a review of systems by Teagasc, and application for approval to the EU by DAFM).

The “Drennan” model of carcass payment was adopted in 2009/2010 (it was based on research by Michael Drennan of Teagasc).