Extra LEADER funds to finance the local projects of inspired rural communities

Rural outposts of Co Cork are overcoming remoteness and isolation with imaginative ideas.

Even the most southerly point, Fastnet Rock, is to be brought closer, with the project on nearby Cape Clear Island to create a virtual reality tour of the Fastnet Rock lighthouse.

The Cape Clear Co-op’s project will add a virtual reality tour of the spectacular lighthouse to the island’s tourism attractions.

And on the western border of the county, creation of a €1.4m community and digital hub is in the plan to revitalise the village of Knocknagree, which has endured setbacks such as its only shop/post office closing down.

What both ideas have in common is that the 2014-20 LEADER programme, co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, has supported the projects.

The Cape Clear and Knocknagree ideas can inspire other rural leaders to avail of an extra €50m added to national LEADER funding, on top of €20m announced last December.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has been reviewing the 249 projects delivered in partnership with six local development companies (of which local action groups are sub-groups) since 2014. with total funding of €13.93m.

County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley said: “This scheme supports community projects across a diverse range from rural tourism, like Ballyhass Lakes or e-bike hire for the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, to enterprises like Bó Rua farm and many more.”

At Bó Rua Farm, Ballynoe, in east Cork, Norma and Tom Dinneen have developed a state-of-the-art facility to make cheese.

Construction began in early 2018, with LEADER grant assistance of €149,997.95.

Cork County Council Chief Executive Tim Lucey said, “The Bó Rua enterprise epitomises the role of LEADER, adding value on the farm and creating jobs in rural areas. Working closely with Avondhu Blackwater Partnership and North Cork LCDC, Norma and Tom Dinneen partnered with Cork County Council’s North Cork Local Enterprise Office and Teagasc to develop their product.

“Carrigaline Men’s Shed demonstrates an excellent collaborative approach to the development of a LEADER project, with a strong community vision, while the completion of renovations at Ballinadee Community Hall shows the dedication and community spirit of the local area, and the co-operative approach taken to fundraising and working with the LCDC and Cork County Council.”

The LEADER North Cork Local Action Group allocated €3.8m in LEADER funding, and qualified for a €500,000 LEADER funding increase because it was one of the top ten highest performing of 29 groups across Ireland.

The 114 LEADER projects approved in North Cork, valued at €4,250,344, have had €2,106,139 paid out already to 58 projects.

These projects include renovations and upgrades of community centres in Castlelyons, Kilshannig, Conna, and Mitchelstown.

Refurbishment of playgrounds at Millstreet, Mourneabbey, and Kanturk; a digital hub feasibility study by Buttevant Muintir Community Council; and upgrades of the Charleville Incubation units, were among other North Cork projects.

Also aided by LEADER were the ReproDoc Ltd research into sustainable farming, enhancement of the Ballyhass Lakes facilities and equipment, and installation of an all-weather competition arena at the International Equestrian Competition Centre, Ballindenisk House, Watergrasshill.

The LEADER South Cork Local Action Group allocated €2,803,477 in funding, to 68 projects valued at €2,814,773. Of these, 23 payment claims have been processed to the value of €910,544.

Projects include renovations and upgrades of community centres in Courtbrack, Clondrohid, and Inniscarra; Phase 2 of the Carrigtwohill Community Campus Redevelopment; and playground developments at Ballinagree, Ballymacoda, and Dungourney.

There were Men’s Sheds projects at Cloyne and Carrigaline.

Funded rural tourism projects included the Museum of the Irish language and Gaelic Revival, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh; a castle playground and passenger trailer at Leahy’s Open Farm; and Cobh Summer Swing’s purchase of a marquee for use by community groups.

The LEADER West Cork Local Action Group allocated €3,691,756 for 67 projects valued at €3,682,787. Claims valued at €1,243,437 have been paid to 38 projects.

Projects included renovations, extensions and upgrades to community centres at Ballinadee, Gaggin, Lehanmore, and Ballinascarthy. Whiddy Island and Castletownbere also got community hall funding, and there were playground developments at Innishannon and Dunmanway

Also funded were Courtmacsherry Rowing Club, Clonakilty Community Youth Centre, Murlach Adventures Ltd, Totus Leisure (Smugglers Cove), Glenilen Farm Mercantile, and Wild Atlantic Glamping.